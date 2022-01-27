Billy, the runaway bison, is being lured back to the farm with Illinois treats

Billy, the runaway bison who became an unlikely social media star in suburban Cary this fall, is being lured home with the help of molasses-sweetened feed, according to one of her co-owners.

Scott Comstock of Milk & Honey Farmstead in Wauconda said that the bison, dubbed Billy by some of her fans, has been staying close to the farm in a forest preserve, and he has been able to see her daily, sometimes from as close as 10 feet away. Using food, he is encouraging the wily 950-pound bovine to walk in and out of an enclosure he built for her capture.

The plan is to make Billy comfortable with the enclosure, so that when Comstock does close the gate behind her, she doesn’t try to break out.

“I’m hoping within the next week or so, we can get her contained and get her home,” Comstock said.

Billy escaped when she and her sister were delivered to Milk & Honey Farmstead on Sept. 18, and she was soon seen galloping along a local road. Citizens posted photos and videos of her on Facebook, along with jokes and statements of support. A local artist painted her portrait, and the Island Lake police posted video of an officer’s encounter with “our beloved Island Lake bison” who has proved “as elusive as Sasquatch.”

As the owners’ search for their bison proceeded through farms and forest preserves, with the McHenry County Conservation District at one point even deploying a drone, Billy’s legend grew. Fans marvel at her feats — she appears to have crossed the Fox River — as well as her outlaw spirit, her love of freedom and her penchant for surprise appearances in parks and yards.

But by December, Billy appeared to be living closer to home, and Comstock said that she’s now spending her time in and around a forest preserve bordering Milk & Honey.

“There’s times she walks right up to me — she’s 10 feet away,” he said. “The neighbors like her and put food out for her. She makes the rounds.”

The young bison is in very good shape, he said, and she has probably gained about 100 pounds since her escape. Her sister, meanwhile, is bonding well with a herd of cows — even licking the calves and showing them where to get water. Both Billy and her sister were purchased for breeding purposes.

Bison are difficult to confine if they’re opposed to the plan, so Comstock has been working on getting Billy accustomed to the enclosure he built for her capture.

“Her motivation for food is going to be her downfall,” he said.

The bison’s tracks indicate that she has walked up to the back of the farm and visited with her sister. Billy has also become friendly with a donkey at a local horse farm, Comstock said. The donkey heehaws for Billy at the top of its lungs, and the bison grunts back.

When Billy gets home, Comstock intends to hold a naming contest for her. In the meantime, the bison-baiting continues.

“I’ve got to do it delicately,” said Comstock. “She’s not like a cow or a domestic animal. It’s kind of fun matching wits with a bison, and trying to get her home.”

