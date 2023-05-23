SPRINGFIELD — Legislation allowing Bloomington District 87 to use its existing funds to purchase or construct a building without first placing the question before voters is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

The House passed the bill 74-36-1 earlier this month. It cleared the Senate on a 53-3 vote in March.

District 87 Superintendent David Mouser said the district waited to see whether the bill would pass before starting any serious negotiations and conversations.

“We didn’t want to do this out of order,” he said. “We wanted the legislation in place to have the autonomy to have discussions.”

Mouser said they are currently in a “holding pattern,” but is looking forward to beginning those conversations.

Mouser said in March that the administration is not looking to build a new school but instead wants to find an available, underutilized space in the community to fit the district’s growing needs.

“We’re excited to be able to explore options,” Mouser said. “There’s no set plans. Right now, we’re conducting a needs assessment for pre-k and our (career center).”

Mouser said the district is hoping to expand their pre-kindergarten services to include more families. “We’ve got a need for pre-k services, and we’re out of room,” he said.

The district appears to be eyeing a vacant building owned by State Farm at 2309 E. Oakland Avenue. Mouser confirmed that is one space the district is considering, but a final determination has not been made.

In recent years, more focus has been placed on career and technical education in District 87 and across the state. The district currently houses the Bloomington Area Career Center, which brings in high school students from other districts to take these types of classes.

Mouser said the priority is to find a “space that is accessible within our district to create classrooms that would be conducive to student use.”

With more space, Mouser is hopeful that the district could expand opportunities for District 87 students and surrounding districts, too.