Biden promises federal disaster aid to Illinois after deadly tornadoes

A drone view of the path a tornado took through parts of Edwardsville from Brockmeier Sod Farm to the Glen Echo subdivision after it hit the Amazon warehouse on Friday. Video by David Carson,
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Illinois Monday after devastating tornadoes swept through the state Dec. 10, killing six people in Illinois and dozens more along the tornado’s devastating route.
The declaration authorizes the release of federal aid, which will be used in tandem with assistance from local and state authorities to help mitigate damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is expected to coordinate disaster relief efforts in 13 southern Illinois counties. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided, with 75% of the funds coming from the federal government.
Six people in Illinois, who had been inside an Amazon warehouse, died after the fierce winds whipped through southwestern Illinois, collapsing a portion of the building. Officials in Edwardsville, a town of roughly 27,000 people about 25 miles northeast of St. Louis, continued to clean up rubble and debris Monday at the sprawling, 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon facility.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also confirmed Monday it will be conducting an investigation into the facility’s collapse. The same day, Amazon executives defended the safety procedures at the warehouse, saying they followed all appropriate safety measures for the 46 employees who had been inside the building when the storm hit.
There was even more loss of life and tornado damage in neighboring Kentucky, where it was estimated at least 74 people died during the storms that hit Friday into Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
Biden is expected to visit the state Wednesday to survey the damage.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
An Edwardsville police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the Amazon distribution center as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
A tow truck pulls a damaged car from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Tow trucks remove damaged cars from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
