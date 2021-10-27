Biden names new U.S. attorney for Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated a new United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

In a Wednesday news release in which the nominations for the leaders of three other districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Arizona were announced, the White House said the president had nominated Gregory V. Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District, to the top post.

Harris would succeed Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. Quivey, a Charleston native, has held the position since March.

Harris was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district from 1980 to 1988 and returned to the same position in 2001, holding various leadership posts, including Chief of the Criminal Division.

Harris served as an Assistant Appellate Defender in the Illinois Office of State Appellate Defender from 1976 until 1978.

Prior to his return to the office in U.S. Attorney's office in 2001, Harris spent 13 years as a partner at the law firm Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes, P.C. in Illinois.

Harris received his bachelor’s degree from Howard University in 1971. In 1976, he graduated from what was then known as the John Marshall Law School and is now the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

