Bethalto crash victim identified

BETHALTO — Authorities have identified a man killed in a Bethalto accident Friday.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Saturday stated the deceased man is Traveon W. Ward Jr., 22, of Bethalto. Funeral arrangements are pending at Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville.

According to Nonn, Ward lost his life following a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 900 block of South Moreland Road in Bethalto at about 4:44 p.m. Friday.

Ward was the lone passenger in a Toyota passenger car that crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-350, according to Nonn. Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner's Office Investigator Christopher Hartman.

A preliminary investigation showed blunt head trauma as the cause of death, Nonn said. A final cause of death will not be issued until results of toxicological testing are complete.

A married couple from the Hartford area also was treated at the scene by Alton Memorial Ambulance paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Nonn. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Bethalto Police Department. Bethalto Fire Department, an ARCH air ambulance and other local fire department assisted with the crash scene.

