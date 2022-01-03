 Skip to main content
Belleville man killed when car slides off icy road

A Belleville man died in a single-car crash on Illinois 177, just after midnight on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

Keith D. Kunze, 42, was driving westbound on Mascoutah Avenue at about 12:04 a.m. when he lost control of his Mercedes-Benz, police said.

State police said Kunze was approaching Plum Hill School Road, just east of Belleville, when his vehicle hit a patch of ice and spun out of control. The car crossed over Plum Hill School Road before hitting a ditch and overturning, police said.

