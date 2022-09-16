Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 6 Illinois stores as part of financial restructuring

Six Illinois stores are among those the troubled home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has slated to close nationwide.

The Illinois stores set to close are in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, Carbondale, Bourbonnais and Joliet.

The company said in August it would shutter about 150 stores and reduce its workforce by 20%. It did not share information about which stores would close at the time but has since posted a list of 56 stores set to close on its website.

The retailer has 26 locations in Illinois, according to its online store locator, including one in Chicago. The company said in May it had a total of 955 stores including 769 namesake locations, 135 Buy Buy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

Shares of the New Jersey-based retailer lost nearly a quarter of their value upon the August announcement, and the company said it expected a decline in comparable sales of 26% in the second quarter.

Chief Operating Officer John Hartmann is leaving and the company is eliminating his position. In August, the company said it was still searching for a permanent CEO.

In mid-August, Chewy Inc. co-founder and billionaire Ryan Cohen sold his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, which he bought only months before.