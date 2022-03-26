 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Bandelier officials assessing area where rock fall killed Illinois woman

  • 0

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Officials are assessing the area of Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico where an Illinois woman was killed when struck by a falling rock while climbing a ladder to reach a canyon alcove.

Monument officials said Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing the second of four ladders to reach the Alcove House.

Bandelier Fall Death

Marlin Bowen, left, and Joe Imlay of Northern California, visit the cliff dwellings in Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, N.M. on Sept. 26, 2011. Officials are assessing the area of Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico where an Illinois woman was killed when struck by a falling rock while climbing a ladder to reach a canyon alcove. Monument officials said Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville, was fatally injured Wednesday, March 23, 2022, while climbing the second of four ladders to reach the Alcove House. The monument is 22.5 miles west of Santa Fe. 

Bandelier spokesperson Joanie Budzileni told the Santa Fe New Mexican there was no evidence the falling rock was caused by another person and that the Alcove House hadn't experienced a similar incident in recent history.

Officials were "assessing and investigating the entire Alcove House area," which was closed after the incident, Budzileni said in an email.

Northern Illinois resident has run marathon in all 50 states

Longtime climber Peter Olson of Santa Fe said wintertime snow melting in the cracks of rock formations can expand and dislodge rocks over time. A snowstorm blanketed the area earlier this week.

Olson said people who develop rock climbing routes try to remove dangerous rocks that might fall.

"But places like Bandelier are not really a rock climbing area," Olson added. "It's a historic area with ladders and who knows what type of mitigation they did above it."

The monument is 22.5 miles west of Santa Fe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News