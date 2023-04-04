BELVIDERE, Ill. — Metal band Morbid Angel is mourning the loss of one of its fans who was killed Friday when a theater roof collapsed during a tornado.

On Saturday, Morbid Angel — currently composed of Trey Azagthoth, Steve Tucker, Scott Fuller and Dan Vadim Von — shared a statement to its social media pages about the Friday incident at the Apollo Theatre AC in Belvidere and the loss of Fred Livingston Jr., who died at the concert venue at age 50.

"We want to personally send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our deceased brother in Metal, Fred Livingston Jr," the band said in a Facebook post that was also shared on Instagram. "Anyone who wants to help or show support to the family may do so below."

Included in the statement was a link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising funds for Livingston's funeral and memorial costs.

A tornado in the northern Illinois community near Rockford caused the theater's roof to collapse Friday, killing Livingston and dozens of others, authorities have said. The concert, which was also supposed to feature bands Crypta, Skeletal Remains and Revocation, was canceled after the collapse.

In a Friday announcement, Morbid Angel urged fans to remain safe.

"We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe," the band said on Facebook. "Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

As of Monday afternoon, contributors had raised more than $40,000 for Livingston. His family also hosted a candlelight vigil Saturday night at the Apollo Theatre AC.

Brittany Mills, Livingston's niece, thanked donors Sunday. "These last couple of days have been very difficult for the family and thanks to all of you, you've brought some light to a dark and difficult situation," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The "Immortal Rites" band, which played Los Angeles' Regent Theater in March, said it plans to reschedule its show in Joliet — originally planned for Saturday — to this Wednesday.

"At this time our minds continue to remain with all those who were injured and hospitalized, as well as everyone who was effected by the storms in the surrounding area," the band said in a statement posted Saturday, "We truly hope for a fast recovery of all who were injured."

