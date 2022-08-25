Bailey compares Chicago to O.K. Corral at agriculture policy forum

LEXINGTON, Ill. — More than 115 miles southwest of Chicago with corn stalks rising in the background, state Sen. Darren Bailey pivoted away from calling the state's largest city a "hellhole" towards comparing it to O.K. Corral.

The comments came in front of more than 100 Illinois agriculture industry leaders on a family farm in rural McLean County on Wednesday, where Bailey and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared back-to-back at an agriculture policy forum.

Though they did not appear on stage together, it is the first organized event of the campaign that both the candidates have attended.

Bailey, already having established his bonafides as a farmer, turned his focus to crime in the state's largest city and other topics like the state budget and the cost and reliability of energy.

Pritzker, on the other hand, acknowledged that he wasn't a farmer yet touted his administration's record supporting the state's number one industry.

Bailey was asked by Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert how he plans to unite Chicago and downstate despite Illinois being a notoriously regionalist state. The GOP nominee said he planned to focus on crime, taxes and schools.

"We focus on what unites us and not what divides us as our current governor is doing," Bailey said. "The things he's talking about, they're not going to change.

"The things that need to change are the fact that city of Chicago has become the O.K. Corral with shootouts and homicides every night," Bailey continued. "These people don't feel safe. It's real. Especially on the South Side where they’re being ignored.”

Bailey's comments are the latest in an array of controversial statements the GOP gubernatorial nominee has made regarding the heavily Democratic city.

Pritzker, speaking after Bailey, said he would not play the state's regions off one another, a strategy that was also deployed at times by his predecessor, former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

"I refuse to sell farm families out by playing the game of pitting downstate against Chicago and vice versa," Pritzker said. "We are one Illinois and I have delivered more for downstate Illinois than any governor in recent memory."

Among other things, Pritzker highlighted the state's $45 billion capital plan, which includes funds for roads, bridges and other forms of infrastructure that primarily benefit downstate.

In some ways, the audience was more natural for Bailey, who farms corn, soybeans and wheat in Clay County, while Pritzker acknowledged his status as a city slicker.

"Look, I'm not going to pretend to be a farmer," Pritzker said. "I’m not. But I do know that agriculture is a business.

"It's no secret that farmers have faced challenging obstacles the past few years," he said. "You've had to deal with a global health crisis and natural disasters, a supply chain crisis, increased fertilizer costs, rising fuel prices. Through it all, I've made it my mission to work with you to provide the support that you need to do your job."

Pritzker then listed policy achievements over the past four years, including increased resources for farmer mental health, the preservation of the sales tax exemption for farm equipment and international trade deals that have opened markets for Illinois farmers.

The governor also highlighted the attraction of agribusiness to the state, such as Innovafeed and LG Chem, which each plan to open facilities in Decatur.

"Sen. Bailey has voted against nearly everything that I just talked about," Pritzker said.

Bailey, however, argued that Pritzker's policies were harmful to farmers, highlighting in particular the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the landmark climate legislation that aims to move Illinois away from energy sources like coal and gas toward 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Bailey mentioned the lingering possibility of brownouts in downstate Illinois due to energy shortages.

This is another area where the state's regionalism plays out — central and southern Illinois, in the MISO transmission region, do not have as much carbon-free base load power sources as northern Illinois, in the PJM transmission region and home to five of the state's six nuclear power plants.

This means that downstate Illinois will be disproportionately impacted as more coal and natural gas plants come offline.

"J.B. Pritzker's climate policies are little more than impractical virtue signals that cannot succeed with the speed of his promises," Bailey said. "We all want a cleaner planet. But J.B. has bet the farm, he's bet our farms, and he's thrown snake eyes every time.”

Bailey said he had "no problem" with wind or solar, but that "we're not there" and "we need to ease into that."

For clarity, some coal and gas plants will remain online as late as 2045 as renewable energy capacity is built up. And rising energy costs and reliability issues were concerns long before CEJA was signed as base load power sources in downstate Illinois went offline often for economic reasons.

Pritzker defended his signature clean energy law, saying that it will actually allow for renewable energy capacity to be built out to make up for what's lost with coal and gas.

“MISO has fallen down on the job,” Pritzker said. “That's why Illinois had to pick up the pace in solar and wind and make sure that we're producing more energy, not less. That is what the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act does. It helps us produce more energy.”

Pritzker, governor of the state ranked highest in the nation in soybean production and second-highest in corn production, also reaffirmed his support for expanding access to biofuels even as the state moves towards electrification of the transportation sector.

Also at the forum were Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Republican Senate nominee Kathy Salvi.

Duckworth focused much of her time highlighting her advocacy for biofuels, pointing out the $500 million in the Inflation Reduction Act for the corn and soybean byproduct, which she said will be a major piece of reducing the carbon footprint over the next few decades.

"Even as we make investments in electric vehicles and batteries and all that, biofuels are critically important to a carbon neutral future — not just for this country, but on a global scale," Duckworth said.

Both Duckworth and Pritzker said they support allowing E15 fuel to be sold year-round on a permanent basis. The EPA authorized it to be used year-round via an emergency rule earlier this year.

Salvi also said she would have the backs of farmers and would listen to them before deciding her policy positions.

"I support a free market that allows our product to be exported and developed," she said. "And we should be taking your advice on that."

Salvi, however, struggled to give specific answers to specific agriculture policy questions, instead speaking in generalities and sticking to common Republican talking points, such as advocating for the abolition of the estate tax.

She also repeated a debunked claim that the Inflation Reduction Act provided funding for "87,000 new, armed IRS officials."

The law provides $80 million in new funding for the IRS, but many of the new hires will be to replace existing employees likely to retire in the next 10 years and for a variety of positions besides IRS agents, such as IT and support positions.

The agency said any new capacity with increased staffing would be focused on wealthy tax evaders, specifically those making $400,000 or more per year.

Questioned by reporters after, Salvi acknowledged that any new hires would be implemented over time but did not back down from the claim.

"We're in a recession right now... I think that to increase taxes is wrong governmental policy and I oppose an increase of taxes on American families and workers," she said.