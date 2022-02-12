Backdraft-style blaze left at least 6 Chicago firefighters injured

CHICAGO - Several firefighters have been taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening after a “flashover” erupted during a house fire causing a mayday emergency call Saturday afternoon on the city’s Far South Side.

The fire began about 3:15 p.m. at a single-family, 1-1/2 story frame house in the 200 block of West 112th Place.

When firefighters got there, an occupant of the home had already escaped on their own “before it went bad,” but firefighters burst inside to battle the fire, said Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

All the windows in the 1-1/2 story frame house in the residential, tree-lined street blew out in a “rapid expansion of fire,” meaning that a “flashover” was likely, said Langford.

A flashover occurs when there’s something in the air that gets to a temperature where it actually combusts, Langford said.

With a flashover, usually there’s smoke that suddenly turns to flames and that is similar to what we think of as a “backdraft,” Langford said. “It’s an influx of air. It’s a lot air coming and through and fire just erupts rapidly.”

The situation also included a “shock wave of some kind that caused the rapid expansion of fire.” It was not an explosion, however, Langford said.

It was extremely dangerous for firefighters, causing a Mayday call, which elevates their response and means a firefighter is in danger or isn’t accounted for.

As of 5 p.m. six firefighters and a possible seventh were injured, four of whom were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the rest to Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Langford said.

Tomorra Watts, 50, walked down the street to her brother Bernard Watts’ house Saturday afternoon to get a cigarette.

She ended up staying a while to chat with him but when she walked outside to get some salt for him, she noticed a fire truck at her house.

“I don’t know what happened,” Tomorra Watts said. “All I know is I hope the fire people that got hurt is safe. And I’m glad that I was not there.”

Tomorra Watts has lived in the home about 6 years.

She broke down in tears while speaking to reporters at the scene. “Look at my house!” she said as she collapsed into her neighbor and sister’s arms.

“I don’t have nothing,” Watts sobbed as her brother gave her a hug.

“You got family, that’s all you need,” he said.

“You guys don’t know how hard I’ve worked,” Watts said. “When I moved in there I had nothing but a TV and a bag of clothes.”

Watts said she was grateful she had decided to leave her house when she did. She’s usually always home, she said.

Angie Williams, 56, was in her room sewing when she heard a loud “bang” outside.

Her daughter, 26-year-old Jessica Williams, was trying to take a nap but kept hearing emergency trucks pulling up across the street. Jessica ran to the upstairs window to see what was happening.

“The roof was filled with flames and smoke,” Jessica Williams said.

There was no indication yet what caused the fire, which was extinguished and the alarms called off by 4:45 p.m., but the Office of Fire Investigation is looking into it.

“With a Mayday, you don’t know what you’re dealing with until you get your hands on the firefighters,” Langford said.

