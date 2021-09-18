Aurora University looks to build new residence hall

AURORA — Aurora University is set to build a new residence hall near the current residence hall on the southwest side of campus.

Aldermen on the City Council Building, Zoning and Economic Development Committee recently approved the final plan for the hall north of Prairie Street and east of South Evanslawn Avenue.

The new facility would be five stories and would have 88 rooms. They would be single, double and triple rooms. The building would be for undergraduate student housing.

The first floor would be a mixed use with a lounge, and single rooms for autistic students.

As part of the approved plan, the university would reconfigure the circulation patterns for traffic to create a plaza between the new residence hall and Centennial Hall to the east.

To create the plaza, the university would remove 36 parking spaces. But city officials said the school still will have 1,481 on-campus parking spots, which meets the city's requirement.

The building would have two hues of red brick, with accents of blue metal paneling along the top of the building, around the windows, and on the front entrance. The entrance would be of insulated glass panels for the full length of the first floor.

The campus is about 40 acres, and includes 18 major buildings, seven parking lots, a parking deck and a football and soccer field with bleachers.

The university has purchased all but one property on the south side of Southlawn Place, which either have been demolished for redevelopment, or used for university offices, classrooms and a studio.

