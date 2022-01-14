Aurora police officer dies from complications after contracting COVID-19

Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields, 51, died Tuesday morning from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19, police officials said.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian's family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement. "Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian's family. Brian's memory will live on forever at APD."

In the statement, police officials said the Aurora department "extends our deepest condolences to the Shields family, friends and his extended law enforcement family. We ask everybody to respect the family's privacy as they go through this difficult time."

"Our entire department is mourning with the Shields family," Cross said. "Please keep the family and our APD family in your thoughts and prayers."

