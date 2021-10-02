 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

Attention, leaf peepers: Illinois releases Fall Color Report

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Looking for the best place to take in the fall foliage? Illinois has you covered with the newly released Fall Color Report.

The guide to peak times for spotting leaves turning color across Illinois is updated weekly.

As of late September, the color report says the peak time for fall foliage will be the second week of October in Chicago and surrounding areas and near the state's western border. Central Illinois is expected to peak in mid-October and Southern Illinois during the last week of the month.

State: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois surpass 25,000

The report is a joint effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Office of Tourism, which also has posted online suggested itineraries for road trips among the changing leaves.

Karla Flannery, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, called the report "a handy tool that visitors can access to plan an unforgettable getaway this season to our state."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the first grants have been awarded through the Back to Business recovery program.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

An Illinois State Police trooper died Friday after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 100th Homecoming highlights long history at Illinois State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News