At least 64 people shot, 7 of them fatally, in weekend gun violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 64 people were shot, seven of them fatally, in Chicago between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, authorities said.

The violence included at least two shootings with four or more victims, both Saturday. Also among the 64 wounded were 12 people age 18 and younger, nine of whom were juveniles. The number included two 12-year-old boys, one of whom Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors allege was fatally shot by his mother.

Kaden Ingram, 12, was fatally shot in his home in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Chicago on Saturday morning. Ingram was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m. at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to information provided by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which also identified Ingram by name.

Fallon Harris, 37, Ingram’s mother, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with her son’s death. A judge ordered her held in Cook County Jail without bail Sunday.

The other 12-year-old boy who was shot was wounded along with a 13-year-old boy Friday afternoon in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Noble Square. They had been standing on a front porch when someone in a passing silver SUV shot the 13-year-old in the right leg and the other boy in the left leg, according to police. Both had been in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

There were also four 16-year-old boys shot in separate attacks; a 17-year-old boy shot along with a 35-year-old and a 15-year-old girl who was among six people who were shot, one of them fatally and another critically, in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Schenia Smith, 42, of the 15300 block of Evers Street in Dolton, was the person who died, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office. Smith was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man who was critically wounded was Timothy Eiland, 32, an off-duty Chicago firefighter, according to a law enforcement source. Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said Eiland has been with the agency “a few years” and is stationed on the South Side. He remained in critical condition Monday.

Kellie Bartoli, a police spokeswoman, said Smith and the five people who were wounded had attended a gathering and they were walking to their vehicles when someone opened fire. No description of the shooter was available, she said.

A few hours earlier, four people were shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting in the 900 block of East 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m., police said. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center at 5:58 p.m. after being shot in the head, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In the same shooting, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to their ankle and leg, respectively. Both men were in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. He was also in good condition.

In other shootings:

—At 1:09 a.m. Monday, a man, 22, was shot multiple times by someone in a green Dodge Charger as the victim walked in the 3400 block of West 26th Street in Little Village. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

—At 9:20 p.m. Sunday two men, 18 and 19, were shot in the buttocks as they walked in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street in West Lawn. They were taken to Christ Medical Center where they were in fair condition, police said.

—About 9:10 p.m. a 58-year-old man was shot twice in his head in the 1100 block of West 51st Street in the Back of the Yards. Officials said the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

—A 16-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike in the 3600 block of West 56th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood about 1:45 p.m., police said. He saw a white Jeep Wrangler “drive by quickly,” police said. He tried to run but was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

—A woman, 28, was shot in the face in the 8300 block of South Avalon Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood about 1:09 p.m. Police said the woman was sitting on her front porch when someone with a gun exited a vehicle and shot her. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

—Just before 11:15 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while outside in the 720 block of East 81st Street in Chatham. He was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

—Two people, a 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of South Sacramento Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood about 5:20 a.m. The man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, while the woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Police said the shots came from a passing dark-colored sedan.

—About 4:15 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Polk Street in Lawndale when she was shot in the knee. Her condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai. A man, 54, was discovered inside a nearby vehicle with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

—Two men, 27 and 29, were shot while outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street in the Lawndale neighborhood about 2:40 a.m. Both men were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger man had been shot in the groin and abdomen, while the older man was shot in the chest and arm.

—A 24-year-old man was driving in the first block of West Ida B. Wells Drive in the Loop when his driver-side window shattered about 2:30 a.m. Police said the man then noticed he had been shot in the shoulder and leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

—A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, while sitting in her yard with family members in the 700 block of North Long Avenue in South Austin, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

—Two people were shot just after 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said two men, 21 and 23, were each shot in the foot and taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. Police said the men were standing by a parked vehicle when they were shot.

—Three people were shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said. A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and neck, respectively. A 53-year-old man was taken to Humboldt Park Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said the conditions of all three people were unknown.

—A boy, 17, was shot about 2:50 p.m. inside a home in the 9100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood. He was approached by a person with a gun who shot him in the foot, police said. The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, and police said a person was taken for questioning.

—Two men were shot in Washington Park, in the neighborhood of the same name about 12:10 p.m., police said. The men, 36 and 32, were inside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive, within the park, when someone shot at them from a passing sedan. The older man was in critical condition at the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the forehead. The younger man suffered a graze wound to the side of his face and was also taken to U of C, where his condition was stabilized.

—In Ashburn, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 3500 block of West 85th Street. The man was in his vehicle about 5 a.m., police said, when he was shot in the arm and back by someone in a vehicle. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0