As work on the Obama Presidential Center progresses, some call on city for protection

Alvyn Walker has lived in the South Shore neighborhood for around 40 years, since he moved to the United States from Liberia.

Now he lives with his elderly mother in a home that’s been in his family for almost as long, housing his aunts, grandmother, cousins and brother at one point or another.

But since plans for the Obama Presidential Center began, Walker has been worried his 72-year-old mother won’t be able to afford to continue living in South Shore. Instead of being able to enjoy her retirement, she’ll have to “worry about skyrocketing interest rates and taxes” and “the fact that (she) might have to pick up and move,” said Walker, 52.

Ground was broken at the end of September for the Obama Center, which has been criticized for the impact it will have on Woodlawn and South Shore residents, who fear rising rents and house prices will push them out.

In September 2020, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago’s City Council approved an ordinance bringing affordable housing protections to the Woodlawn neighborhood, in a compromise between the city and the Coalition for a Community Benefits Agreement. The organization has been pushing for policy that will help protect residents from adverse effects from the Obama Center.

At a news conference on Sunday, the CBA coalition announced its demands for the South Shore neighborhood, an area that CBA organizer Dixon Romeo said was “cut out” of the Woodlawn deal. A recent data project showing what South Shore residents hope for their community also revealed that “people were scared that South Shore one day is going to look like Hyde Park, but none of us are going to be here anymore,” according to project creator Eva Maria Lewis.

Many of the demands presented Sunday are policy recommendations that the coalition devised through research, data and consultation with South Shore residents in roundtables that began in April.

“No one here is trying to stop the Obama Center,” said organizer Romeo.

The biggest fear is working-class Black residents being pushed out of their homes, according to CBA organizer Trina Reynolds-Tyler.

The demands include:

Safeguards to ensure development stays affordable, such as bookmarking all the city-owned vacant lots in South Shore for affordable housing.

Creating tenant protections, including establishing and funding a tenant advocate office and capping fees associated with renting.

Keeping housing affordable by allocating money to programs and funds, such as the Chicago Low-Income Trust Fund for subsidized units.

Measures to protect homeowners and prevent displacement by prioritizing the neighborhood’s long term residents.

Holding the Chicago Housing Authority accountable by buying and converting properties into public housing.

“My hope is that alderpeople see the need to act,” said Romeo, but he added that “more importantly, it’s about the mayor.”

The coalition has also held roundtables with residents, examined data such as eviction filing numbers, consulted lawyers and policy experts and reviewed policies in other cities.

“These aren’t pie-in-the-sky demands; we’re asking for targeted specific programs that help people” and stop them from being displaced, said Romeo.

The demands for South Shore are slightly different from those for Woodlawn, said Romeo. They have been tailored to meet specific characteristics, such as its geographically larger size, more renters and fewer vacant lots, according to the organization’s research.

Protections are needed for renters and mom-and-pop landlords who “live in those buildings too” and experience the same kind of difficulties, Romeo said.

The coalition is sending the demands to the mayor and two aldermen, Ald. Leslie Hairston, 5th, and Ald. Greg Mitchell, 7th.

South Shore resident Tahiti Hamer, who has lived in the neighborhood for 42 years, spoke of the “struggles of trying to keep your head above water.”

“It’s not fair at all that I’m being forced out because I can’t afford the housing market value,” said Hamer, who couldn’t find a house she could afford to buy in South Shore and has since found one in the suburbs.

But, she said, “I’m not giving up the fight.”

