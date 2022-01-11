 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

As we enter year 3 of COVID, thank you for supporting local journalism

Incredibly, Jan. 24 marks two years since the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed first case of COVID-19 in the state.

What a rollercoaster it's been. 

At The Pantagraph, our staff has been chronicling the relentless ups and downs of testing, masks, shutdowns, lockdowns, quarantines, vaccines, boosters and variants. 

Our journalists have been on the front lines talking with community members, offering context and serving as a watchdog. We've shown how our region — from health care to business, entertainment to public safety, education to politics — has changed. 

And it hasn't let up. 

As we enter year three of COVID, our mission is to continue reporting on the impact of this unprecedented story, but also what's being done to restore hope. 

That work has never been more important.

It's a cliché, but we couldn't do it without those who subscribe. Your financial support means we have the reporting resources to continue covering important community news. 

If you're not a subscriber, I hope you consider it. Our digital subscriptions start at $5.99 a month for three months. Learn more here

We also need your help. Tell us what stories we should be reporting. Have a suggestion? Tell us about it here. We're here to listen. 

Thanks for reading. 

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

