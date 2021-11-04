As temperatures drop, you may want to think twice before warming up your car in Illinois

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — With freezing temperatures returning to Illinois, warming up your car a few minutes before you head out your door may sound like a good idea.

But if you don't have a remote starter, it could have negative ramifications.

In Illinois, you cannot leave a car unattended with the engine running and the key in the ignition, based on the state's vehicle code. Those who do could face fines. Though, the amounts are not specified in the state's vehicle code.

"An unattended motor vehicle shall not include an unattended locked motor vehicle with the engine running after being started by a remote starter system," states the current law, which went into effect in 2017.

However, some version of the public act stipulating that people cannot leave a car unattended with the engine running and the key in the ignition has been part of Illinois' vehicle code dating back more than 45 years.

