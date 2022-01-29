As COVID-19 surge wanes, Chicago-area hospitals are resuming elective surgeries

A number of Chicago-area hospitals are ramping back up elective surgeries as the latest COVID-19 surge fades.

Leaders of Sinai Chicago and Amita Health said Thursday those hospital systems are back up and running with elective surgeries. NorthShore University HealthSystem is resuming elective surgeries after largely suspending them earlier this month, “taking a careful and thoughtful approach to the number that can be performed while continuing to care for our patients who are hospitalized with COVID,” NorthShore said in a statement. Advocate Aurora Health is gradually reactivating elective surgeries, site by site, said spokesman Mike Riopell.

Many hospitals across the state had canceled and postponed elective surgeries in recent weeks, amid urging from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association. The move was meant to help keep Illinois hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and help keep beds available for the sickest patients. But it also meant prolonged problems for other patients in need of certain surgeries.

Though the term “elective surgery” may bring to mind cosmetic procedures, it actually includes a range of necessary, though nonemergency surgeries, such as certain cancer treatments, hip replacements and hernia repairs.

“There are a number of patients who don’t have COVID but still have medical problems,” said Dr. Richard Scott, chief clinical officer for Amita, which has 19 hospitals in Illinois. “These are people in need of care too.”

Amita continued to perform many elective surgeries throughout this latest surge, though there were more delays in surgeries at some of its larger hospitals, he said. Now, the number of people needing hospitalization because of COVID-19 has dropped significantly enough that, as of Thursday morning, “virtually every site was back to full activity around elective surgery,” he said.

The hospitals are still busy with COVID-19 and other patients, but they’re not as badly strained as they were several weeks ago. Statewide, there were 4,533 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 7,380 on Jan. 12.

Just two weeks ago, Amita had 855 patients with COVID-19 or suspected cases of the illness in its hospitals, Scott said. As of Thursday, that number was down to about 500, he said.

As of Thursday morning, Amita had about 36 intensive care unit beds available, compared with just a handful a month ago, he said.

Sinai Chicago, which runs Mount Sinai and Holy Cross hospitals, is increasing its elective surgeries this week and expects to be back at 100% of its normal electives by next week, said Airica Steed, Sinai Chicago chief operating officer. Over the last few weeks, the hospitals had stopped doing all nonemergency elective surgeries, she said.

“We were really stressed on overall capacity,” Steed said. “We also had to free up resources to deploy in other areas. We were battling the dynamic of having a heightened demand for our services but, at the same time, having a lower supply of personnel.”

Mount Sinai and Holy Cross hospitals now have fewer than 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with more than 130 at the height of this last surge, she said.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is also resuming normal surgery schedules after putting elective surgeries on hold the first week of January, hospital leaders there have said.

At Northwestern Medicine, “things are improving,” but Northwestern Memorial and some of its suburban hospitals have not yet fully resumed all electives, spokesman Chris King said in an email.

