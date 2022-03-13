Art on theMart to focus on climate change, Chicago dance for spring

CHICAGO - This year, Chicago’s downtown Riverwalk will see climate change-themed projections light up the night as Art on theMart returns with its spring 2022 programming, presented in partnership with Shedd Aquarium. Cynthia Noble, executive director of Art on theMart, said the program “will amplify the artists’ expressions about the beauty and fragility of the natural environment.” It also commemorates 2022′s Year of Chicago Dance.

The first projection series, “Floe,” was created by choreographer and Chicago native Carrie Hanson with her dance company, The Seldoms. The piece focuses on climate change, extreme weather, vanishing ice, bodies of water and the human body.

Meanwhile, “Choral” was created by localStyle, a collaborative founded by artist Marlena Novak and composer Jay Alan Yim. The piece features an electronic choir as images of coral species highlight human impacts on the natural world.

“We hope these works of art will resonate with Chicagoans as a call to action to confront climate change and protect our waterways,” said Sarah Hezel, vice president of design and exhibits at Shedd Aquarium.

The free shows, which have accompanying audio, are projected onto the south facade of theMart — the building Chicago knows as Merchandise Mart — and can be viewed from the Chicago Riverwalk and on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street.

There will be a public event beginning at 8 p.m. on April 9 to celebrate the spring program’s opening night. The spring program will run twice nightly at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. through June 29; more at artonthemart.com.

