Arson suspected at Planned Parenthood in Peoria

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers.

PEORIA — An investigation is underway after an incident of suspected arson at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria, authorities said Monday.

Crews responded to a reported building fire at 2709 Knoxville Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found fire and smoke showing from a front window, according to information from the Peoria Fire Department. No occupants were inside at the time, the department said, and the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but no one else was hurt in the incident, the department said. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The fire occurred after someone “threw a fire accelerant through a window,” according to a statement from Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois.

“Senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country and Illinois has become a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases,” Welch said. “We are working with local authorities and will prosecute the vandal(s) to the fullest extent of the law. We will not stop providing the essential health care our patients need and deserve.”

The attack comes days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that provides legal protection for reproductive health care providers who could be sanctioned by neighboring states that have banned abortion services.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade triggered the reinstatement of long-dormant laws in some states that either banned or imposed severe restrictions on the abortion and prompted others to impose new restrictions. That resulted in a wave of patients from those states seeking services in Illinois, where Pritzker and state Democrats have pledged that abortion will remain legally protected.

“Here in Illinois, we hold certain ideals,” Pritzker said Friday. “Abortion is health care. A medical decision should be made between a patient and their doctor — no one else.”

The Associated Press contributed.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.

