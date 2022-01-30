Arroyo’s defense in federal case reveals politicians appeared before grand jury

Lawyers for former state Rep. Luis Arroyo revealed in a court filing Saturday that three state lawmakers and a congressional candidate testified before a federal grand jury as part of an elaborate FBI probe involving the shady world of sweepstakes gambling machines.

The development in the case emerged Saturday as Arroyo, 67, asked for probation rather than a potential prison term, saying a sentence behind bars could kill him and potentially his ill wife whom he cares for too.

A prison sentence would be “no more effective than draining Lake Michigan with a spoon,” Arroyo’s motion for leniency said.

None of the newly identified public officials are charged with crimes or accused of wrongdoing, but the Arroyo motion, filed on Saturday, gave a hint at the length to which federal prosecutors have gone to investigate a far-reaching corruption case.

Arroyo pleaded guilty in November in to a bribery scheme involving a shadowy push for state legislation overseeing sweepstakes gaming machines. He entered a blind plea to one count alleging he deprived the public of his honest services, a move that came without an agreement on his sentence.

In 2019, Arroyo first made headlines when he was charged with one count of bribery alleging he agreed to pay kickbacks of $2,500 a month to a state senator — Lake County Democrat Terry Link, who cooperated with the feds ­­— in exchange for Link’s support of legislation involving video gambling sweepstakes games. Link has since pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

A superseding indictment in the Arroyo case added new wire and mail fraud charges against him and also charged James Weiss with bribery, wire fraud, mail fraud and lying to the FBI. Weiss, who has pleaded not guilty, is married to former Cook County Democratic Chairman Joe Berrios’ daughter, former state Rep. Toni Berrios, D-Chicago.

In Arroyo’s filing on Saturday, he took issue with the amount of money the federal government seeks to have him forfeit, partly because it could impact how tough his sentence could be.

He contended the figure should be no more than $7,500. Prosecutors in his plea hearing said they would seek forfeiture of as much $32,500, setting up the dispute with Arroyo.

Arroyo pleaded to attempting, on behalf of Weiss, to pay Link to help Arroyo’s own lobbying client advocate for the sweepstakes legislation.

Arroyo’s motion argued the total amount of money contemplated to be paid was $7,500 and maintained the government provided no back-up to show that any more money was “part of the conduct involving Link.”

Link has denied he was the senator in the case, but the Tribune had previously identified him. The Arroyo motion also named Link outright.

In his motion, Arroyo said he and his wife, through their lobbying company, Spartacus, entered into an agreement with Weiss’ company to lobby the Chicago City Council, a move Arroyo called lawful.

But the Arroyo motion said federal officials were “left to guess” about how much he made in legitimate fees and how much was not, resulting in the officials wanting Arroyo to forfeit too much money.

To drive home his point, Arroyo cited grand jury testimony from Sen. Tony Munoz, D-Chicago, Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside, Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island and Nicole Budzinski, a former top aide to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker who is now running for a Downstate congressional seat.

Arroyo noted Rita testified he discussed legislation with him, including about sweepstakes, and advocated sweepstakes legislation in meetings with fellow House members, but Rita did not know Arroyo had a lobbying agreement.

Zalewski also testified that Arroyo, then a colleague, talked on the House floor about the issue in a “wishy washy” manner, saying that Arroyo said “something to the effect” of being interested in the issue, according to the motion.

Further, the motion said Munoz testified Arroyo only approached him to arrange a meeting.

Budzinski testified Arroyo was a sweepstakes advocate but that he “never obtained a meeting with the governor to discuss his interest in the legislation.” She said he could have been seeking a meeting with Pritzker about a “lot of different things,” the Arroyo motion said.

The motion also cited witnesses testifying before the grand jury or offering statements to back Arroyo’s position, saying gambling lobbyist Sam Panayotovich testified Arroyo lobbied Chicago alderman, a practice that Arroyo said would be legal.

John Adreani, a fired former cop, also testified Arroyo was to lobby the city and was unaware of Arroyo working at the state level.

The Tribune previously reported that state business records showed Weiss is connected to Adreani, through a complex web of corporations, many of which list the same address in a south suburban strip mall as their headquarters.

Adreani was fired from the Police Department for associating with a major drug trafficker after he was captured on a wiretap discussing gambling and drinking excursions and real estate ventures with him, according to Chicago Police Board records.

Adreani and his company, V.S.S. Inc. — identified in the federal charges as Company B — inked a deal in 2018 to pay Arroyo $2,500 a month to lobby City Hall on proposed legislation allowing sweepstakes machines to operate in the city, lobbying records filed with the city Board of Ethics show.

V.S.S. paid Arroyo at least $30,000, records showed.

