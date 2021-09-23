Arrest warrant issued for Illinois woman who missed Hawaii court date in fake COVID vaccination card case

CHICAGO — An Illinois woman who was arrested in Hawaii last month for allegedly entering the state with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled drug company Moderna as “Maderna” is now wanted for missing her latest court date.
Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn was arrested Aug. 28 at Inouye International Airport in Oahu and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsified vaccination documents, according to court records. She was scheduled to appear at court on 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a remote hearing before a judge in a Honolulu courtroom. When she did not show for the video-conferenced hearing, a $500 bench warrant was issued for her arrest on the charge of criminal contempt of court.
Investigators believed that Mrozak submitted the false card to avoid the state’s 10-day mandatory quarantine that was put into place after Hawaii’s governor issued an emergency proclamation, according to court records. Mrozak’s card indicated that she was vaccinated in Delaware by the National Guard.
Investigators contacted Delaware’s immunization program and learned that the state did not use its National Guard to administer vaccination shots, according to court records. The state also said there was no record of a vaccination under Mrozak’s name and date of birth.
Mrozak’s travel records indicated that she traveled to Hawaii on Aug. 23 on Southwest Airlines to visit friends or relatives, according to court records. She listed herself as staying at a Holiday Inn Express but an assistant general manager told investigators they did not have any reservations under Mrozak’s name.
Mrozak’s travel records listed her departure date as Aug. 28 on American Airlines, according to court records.
Investigators arrested Mrozak at the airport on her departure date, and she told them that she paid for her vaccination card at her doctor’s office, according to court records.
Photos: Chicago Bears defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and Justin Fields warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right and Andy Dalton warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, chats with Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Football sits on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Soldier Field is reflected in the visor of Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during warm ups of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Two Chicago Bears' fans shield their heads from the sun before an NFL football game between the Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with Damiere Byrd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football gamea gainst the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, is unable to catch quarterback Joe Burrow's pass as Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) and Kindle Vildor (22) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks the sidelines with a trainer after an injury that took him into the locker room during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton comes up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson advances a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith heads to the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) pulls Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery down by the jersey during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson celebrates his interception of pass by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) and Eddie Jackson celebrate Blackson's interception of pass by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) carries the ball and is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson advances his interception of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams comes up to make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields the team's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, left, breast up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) celebrates his field goal with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to take a snap from center in the shotgun formation during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell comes up with the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, top, and Eli Apple during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, top, and Eli Apple during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields makes an offensive adjustment at the line during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks the field against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith heads to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to stiff-arm Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans cheer the defense during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans cheer the team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
