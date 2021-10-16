Arlington Heights, possible Bears home, has history of aggressive development

When a developer stepped up in the late 1990s with a bold vision for transforming downtown Arlington Heights, a citizens group called the Shadow Project lambasted the proposed 13-story condominium building, fearing the high-rise would cast the heart of their hometown in darkness.

Despite the outcry from residents fretful that the development would destroy the village’s small-town charms, officials gave their blessing to the Arlington Town Square project, which brought 100 luxury condominiums, a six-screen movie theater and dozens of national retailers and restaurants to this northwest suburb straddling the railroad tracks.

Before long, the village’s downtown business district was bustling, its sleepy streets and empty storefronts resurrected by an era of undaunted growth that during the next three decades put Arlington Heights on the map as a prototype for successful transit-oriented development, earning the village a top prize in a national competition.

“It makes sense for the Bears to be interested in coming to Arlington Heights, because we have a very vibrant business and residential community, and this is not a depressed area they’d be coming into that needs to be revived,” said Jon Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

More than 150 years ago, the 19th-century farming community’s prosperity was inextricably tied to its proximity to the railroad line, which served as a trading hub bolstering the town’s agrarian economy. By the 1920s, the community would become home to professionals boarding commuter trains headed to and from the city.

Despite many of those residents working at home these days as a result of the pandemic, the Union Pacific Northwest line dissecting the village of 77,000 residents is still viewed as an economic engine. But Arlington Heights is no longer beholden to the fortunes of Chicago, making the prospect of a Bears stadium in town interesting, yet not essential.

“We’d like to take a collaborative approach, and as the discussions continue, our businesses would like to be a part of that, but we don’t want to see another ‘downtown’ on the property duplicating what we already have,” Ridler said.

‘The largest small town in America’

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes assured residents earlier this month that while the village is excited to hear about the Bears’ plans to build a stadium in town, officials are not going to “give away the store” to clinch a deal with the team.

Hayes, 65, fondly recalled his childhood growing up in Arlington Heights, when he and his friends would peek inside the open back door of the local butcher to watch him grinding hamburger meat.

Hayes, whose first date with his wife was at the former Arlington Theater when they were teenagers, described his hometown as “the largest small town in America.”

“We have a statue of village founder Asa Dunton in a park, and I always think it’s so cool to see him standing there, looking out over our downtown, and I try to imagine what he might have envisioned years ago,” Hayes said.

The village’s history is on display at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, which is housed in a former soda pop factory. The latest exhibit features an assortment of local artifacts people have donated alongside “first-person narratives of their own stories,” Museum Administrator Dan Schoeneberg said.

The collection includes a 19th-century steamer trunk belonging to Fritz Redeker, owner of Redeker’s Dry Goods Store — that building is now home to Cortland’s Garage restaurant — as well as political torches once wielded by members of the town’s Republican Party, and a worker’s ladder from the era when the village was illuminated by gaslights.

Once home to the Potawatomi, the swath of prairie roughly 27 miles northwest of Chicago offered up fertile soil for German farmers, many of whom had relocated to the Midwest from New England, where much of the land had already been claimed by the mid-19th century, Schoeneberg said.

Nearly 200 years later, the village’s many churches of all denominations still serve as beacons for the community, and similar to Chicagoans, residents identify with their neighborhoods, Schoeneberg said.

“It reminds me a lot of the city, where when you ask someone where they live, they don’t just say Chicago, but Roscoe Village, and that means something to them,” he said.

Schoeneberg said if the Bears stadium becomes a reality, it will likely find residents divided into two camps.

“Part of the population will go along for the ride, but another part will dig their heels in and say, ‘not in my backyard,’” Schoeneberg said.

“The human condition lends itself to that, but when you study history, you begin to understand that change is inevitable and constant,” Schoeneberg said.

Embracing change has been a recipe for success for the revitalization of downtown Arlington Heights, which like central business districts across the U.S., was languishing in the 1970s and ’80s after mom and pop businesses were devastated by shopping malls and big-box stores, said Charles Witherington-Perkins, the village’s director of planning and community development.

While the village’s downtown enjoyed an era of prosperity after World Way II, by the early 1980s, many shoppers had forsaken the family-owned businesses, leaving behind silent streets and empty storefronts, Witherington-Perkins said.

Decades before its downtown revitalization, which was supported by two special taxing districts, the village found itself embroiled in litigation with the developer of a proposed affordable housing complex. The lawsuit alleged officials had discriminated against low-income residents when the town declined to approve a request to rezone property in a single-family home neighborhood near St. Viator High School.

Several court battles later, the village’s attorney, the late Jack Siegel, found himself in the U.S. Supreme Court defending Arlington Heights. The legal battle ended in 1977, after the justices found in favor of the village.

Arlington Heights went on to develop more multifamily affordable housing units in the years that followed, most recently Parkview Apartments, located in a prime downtown location steps from the Metra station. Officials are now considering a developer’s plan to build an apartment complex with affordable units on the north side.

Affordable housing remains a concern in Arlington Heights, where the median home value was $358,300 as of 2019. Median household income in the village was around $96,000, with 4% of residents living in poverty.

Longtime resident Pat Jambor, 81, worries young families looking to own their own homes might find it tough to enter the market. “We used to have all these cute little houses, but now it’s like millionaires row. Two houses are knocked down, and they build one house,” she said.

Decades of development

To build the Arlington Heights of today, crafting a new downtown master plan was only the first step. In order to execute the vision, officials needed to loosen building height and density restrictions — stringent regulations that were making it impossible to create an economically and aesthetically vibrant downtown, Witherington-Perkins said.

By the late 1980s, the progressive plan took flight, and despite fierce opposition from some residents, the village welcomed its first high-rise, the 15-story Dunton Towers apartments.

The contingent of new residents arriving in Arlington Heights — many of whom were commuters attracted to the complex’s proximity to the Metra station — ushered in a surge of downtown residential and retail development that has served as a model for neighboring communities along the Metra line.

Downtown Des Plaines recently approved a plan to redevelop the shuttered movie theater but is struggling to fill empty storefronts, while downtown Barrington and Mount Prospect have in recent years approved plans for mixed-use projects, though on a smaller scale.

In Arlington Heights, visitors can find everything from an Irish pub and at least two farm-to-table restaurants, to pizza, sushi, Thai food and fine dining within walking distance of the Metra stop. The downtown is also home to scores of boutiques, coffee shops, live music venues, a craft beer shop and a BYO painting studio.

After a pandemic hiatus, the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is up and running again, with productions including a Second City holiday-themed show, “It’s a Wild, Wacky and Wonderful Life.”

For the past two summers, the village’s downtown restaurants have been ringing up record sales because of the popularity of an initiative dubbed Arlington Al Fresco, a pedestrian-only, European-style plaza, which draws visitors from across suburban Chicago and beyond, Witherington-Perkins said.

“If pre-pandemic, we said we were going to close our streets for outdoor dining downtown, they would have told us we were crazy,” Witherington-Perkins said.

“The pandemic created lots of challenges, but we also saw the opportunity to do something different, and it’s been extraordinarily successful,” he said.

Longtime resident Chip Brooks, owner of Hey Nonny, a restaurant and music venue in the village’s downtown, said the Bears moving to Arlington Heights “has been talked about for 35 years or more, but there’s probably a better chance this time.”

“There are a lot of things that still need to happen, and I can’t figure out if a Bears stadium would be a good thing, or a bad thing,” Brooks said, adding he hopes that any development alongside the stadium would not compete with the slate of amenities already being offered downtown.

Longtime residents with warm memories of shopping at Hagenbring’s — the family-owned store closed in 1998 after 73 years, and the site is now home to the Metropolis Ballroom and several restaurants — say they have grown accustomed to the village’s ambitious streak.

“I missed some of the stores that closed, but we have a new bakery downtown, Sweet T’s, which is just wonderful,” said 86-year-old Jeanette Domek.

Like many residents, Domek said she was saddened by the recent closure of the iconic Arlington International Racecourse, which she said “used to be filled, but only had a handful of people the last time I visited.”

“I think it was too hard to stay open, because everyone is on their phone these days, and from what my kids tell me, you can bet on any race in the country these days without actually being there,” Domek said.

While some residents are sorry to see the track go, many still view the closure of Arlington High School in 1984 as the most unfortunate chapter of the village’s history, along with the shuttering two years later of Forest View High School on the south side.

While Township High School District 214 officials said at the time the closures were prompted by declining enrollment, Jambor said that for Arlington students and alumni, it was devastating, and the decision still stings nearly 40 years later.

Jambor said the recent closure of the racetrack was heartbreaking. “Hearing the fireworks (on the last day) just made me sad, because I don’t think it was anything to celebrate,” she said.

Still, she said she has no qualms about a Bears stadium being built in the village: “I’d rather have the Bears than Amazon out there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0