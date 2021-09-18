Appointments open for in-person help at Illinois job centers

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — All 18 Illinois job centers offering services for people searching for work are accepting in-person appointments after shifting to remote operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced this week.

In-person appointments will begin Monday at five offices in Burbank, Chicago, Joliet and North Aurora. Other centers began accepting appointments in August and in early September.

Officials encouraged people to use the agency's website to apply for unemployment benefits, search for work and other services.

Appointments have to be made at least 24 hours in advance by calling the agency's hotline and last 20 minutes. Anyone entering an office must wear a mask and should reschedule their appointment if they feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Help will still be available over the phone as the job centers reopen for in-person services.

