Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is reserved for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be a resident of Illinois and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be turned in by March 3.

Visit ilconservation.org or contact info@ilconservation.org or 217-785-2003 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

