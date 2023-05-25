Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRINGFIELD — The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is now accepting applications for the Governor's Hometown Awards program.

GHTA provides formal recognition to those who contribute to projects that improve their community's quality of life.

Project nominees must be sponsored by units of local government, include strong volunteer support, and make a positive impact in the community.

The program began in 1983 and this year will mark the program's 15th year. Interested townships, villages, cities and counties can apply now through June 16 for projects that took place and used volunteers in their communities between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

The application can be accessed at forms.office./com/g/Afh9n13uvA.

