SPRINGFIELD — Groups and individuals wanting to march in the Illinois State Fair's Twilight Parade can sign up now.

The parade is the kickoff to the 10-day state fair, which starts Aug. 10 in Springfield.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. that day. The theme has not yet been announced.

Applications and more information are available at statefair.illinois.gov.

Admission to the fairgrounds that day will be $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for those 12 or under. All carnival rides will be offered at a discounted price for the evening.

