Antisemitic flyers found on driveways, lawns in Chicago suburbs

Antisemitic flyers promoting a hate group and website were recently discovered in driveways and on lawns in portions of Park Ridge and Niles.

Several residents reported on social media sites Monday that they found the flyers tucked into plastic sandwich bags, which were weighed down with grains of rice.

The flyers include photos and names of several cabinet members of the Biden Administration.

The flyers also included the slogan "Let's go Brandon" in large letters. The latter has become a phrase used in conservative circles as an insult for President Joe Biden.

The flyers also include a link to a site that contains antisemitic videos.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the site is operated by a network that promotes antisemitic and white supremacist themes and "engages in antisemitic stunts and schemes to troll or otherwise harass Jews."

Identical flyers were also discovered in a town in Colorado, news outlets reported Monday.

Karen Burkum, a Park Ridge resident who serves on the Park Ridge Public Library Board, said she noticed the flyers while walking on Wisner Street on block north of Touhy Avenue.

"It's very disturbing," she said. "I'm certainly hoping it's somebody from outside our community who is spreading such vile literature. I would hate to think my neighbors would align with such a hate group like this. I just hope people toss it in the garbage and that's the end of it."

Stephanie Conboy, spokeswoman for the Park Ridge Police Department, said the department had received one report regarding the flyers as of Monday afternoon and a police officer who took the report observed several of them on driveways.

In Niles, a resident who asked to be anonymous said she discovered at least 10 such flyers on Olcott Avenue and Jonquil Terrace while she was out for a walk Sunday. She said she initially thought garbage had blown onto the lawns.

"I felt kind of scared," she said after picking up one of the flyers. "They felt kind of threatening."

The woman said she contacted Niles police, but was told there was not much they could do as she had not seen the person who placed the flyers on the ground. She also reported the flyers to the village and the Anti-Defamation League, she said.

"It's really unsettling and scary that there's angry people out there trying to cause trouble and divide people," she said.

The discovery of the flyers comes on the heels of an early February arrest, although there is no known connection between the two events, of a Niles resident on hate crime charges after he was accused of smashing windows and spray-painting swastikas on synagogues in Chicago's West Rogers Park community.

"I would reassert one more time that the village of Niles' stance is, of course, that we are against any form of hatred," Niles Mayor George Alpogianis said.

