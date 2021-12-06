Another gold coin and a coin collection dropped in northern Illinois

Another gold coin and a collection of coins were found inside Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva and Schaumburg that will benefit the corps that serve the Elgin area and the Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia areas, officials said.

The anonymous donations Thursday were the second and third of the holiday season, the first having been found Monday in a Red Kettle in St. Charles. Money from the sale of the coins benefits the corps that serves the area where it's found.

The Geneva coin, a one-ounce American Gold Eagle valued at between $1,800 and $1,900, was put in a kettle outside the Starbucks at 229 W. State St., officials said. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Salvation Army Tri-City Corps in St. Charles.

An identical coin was found in a kettle at the same location in December 2020.

"We continue to be moved by the generosity these donors show, and we want them to know their gift will have a significant impact on those who need it most," said Lt. Scott Smith, officer at the St. Charles Corps, said in a statement.

"This gift, along with all the donations made at the Red Kettles, will help individuals and families stay in their homes, eat healthy meals, and receive essential services this holiday season and all year round," he said.

In a unique act of giving, a Red Kettle at the Jewel Osco in Schaumburg (2501 Schaumburg Rd) received

At the Jewel-Osco store on 2301 Schaumburg Road someone donated a collection of gold-plated quarters for all 50 states, a silver-plated nickel and other coins.

The donation, which has an estimated value of $200, will support programs and services provided at the Salvation Army Elgin Corps Community Center.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming kindness of our community, which this wonderful anonymous donor demonstrated," said Captain Rich Forney, officer at The Salvation Army Elgin Corps Community Center.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is its largest fundraising effort of the year, and the agency depends on donations to fund most of the programs and services they provide throughout the year.

