Animal rights group seeks review of cases at Illinois pork plant

BEARDSTOWN — An animal rights group is calling for an investigation into whether reported mistreatment of animals at a Cass County pork production facility warrants criminal charges.

PETA — short for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — wrote to Cass County State's Attorney Craig Miller this week, urging action in light of a U.S. Department of Agriculture investigator's reports from April and May while at JBS USA in Beardstown.

The site is a pork production facility that employs more than 1,900 people.

On April 6, a USDA investigator reported being in the facility's livestock barn and seeing an employee trying to keep about four hogs from getting away.

"As I watched, a hog started to pass the driver and he stuck out his paddle in front of the hog, but the hog continued walking. The driver then drew back the paddle and struck the hog in the face at about the level of the eyes," the investigator said in a Food Safety and Inspection Service report. "I heard the impact of the paddle and the hog squealed and ran faster, continuing past the driver."

Striking a hog in a sensitive area such as the face with a driving aid is not in compliance with USDA regulations involving the humane handling of livestock.

The inspector said the employee was told to stop and a supervisor was notified.

But the investigator said compliance was "either not implemented or ... insufficient to prevent reoccurrence," because a similar incident was observed May 3.

A hog was standing facing the wrong way and an employee "drew back the paddle and struck the hog on the left side of the face at approximately the level of the eye and ear," according to a report on non-compliance. "The hog squealed and jerked its head and body away from the paddle and ran away from the driver."

JBS representatives did not return a call Friday morning asking for comment.

PETA said it reached out to the state's attorney after reviewing the USDA reports.

"When someone strikes a dog or cat, people rightfully demand that charges be filed, and pigs are also protected by law," said Dan Paden, the organization's vice president of evidence analysis. "Pigs feel pain and fear, just like the dogs and cats who share our homes, and PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into the violence inflicted on these animals."

Paden said the documented acts "aren't the normal good husbandry practices otherwise exempt from prosecution."

Miller acknowledged he had received an email about the incidents, but had yet to receive the complete report. He declined to comment about whether his office would investigate until he was able to review all the information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0