Amazon says safety procedures in place

Training employees about what to do in the event of severe weather and sheltering inside buildings are among safeguards Amazon has in place at Chicago area facilities as the company assesses the aftermath of a tornado that decimated a delivery center in Edwardsville, in which at least six people died.

The company has recently opened sprawling fulfillment centers in the south suburbs of Chicago in Markham, Matteson and University Park, and Amazon said that emergency response training, such as for a severe weather event, is part of the indoctrination for employees, reinforced by regular drills.

In Edwardsville, as would be the case for Amazon's Chicago area facilities, once the tornado warning was received employees were directed to shelter-in-place areas inside the building, according to Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokeswoman.

In the event of a warning of severe weather that falls short of a tornado warning, supervisors at an Amazon facility will follow guidance of local authorities regarding what safety steps they should follow, she said.

Amazon's 3.8-million-square-foot fulfillment center at the southeast corner of Harlem Avenue and Vollmer Road in Matteson opened in October and is designed to withstand winds of at least 110 mph, according to Ernest Roberts III, the village's director of community development.

A licensed engineer, Roberts said that Matteson officials, along with an outside consulting firm, were "involved from the beginning to end of this entire process" in evaluating plans for the Amazon building, with the design going "above and beyond what was called for" in building codes.

"The design for the wind loads are definitely up to code," Roberts said.

He said that the building's roof is designed to carry the brunt of the force of a severe storm with high winds, and that, overall, the building is intended to withstand an intense pounding.

"It's well reinforced," Roberts said. "It is definitely well within the current codes as far as wind resistance, with reinforced steel and (wall) columns as well."

"From a structural point of view, from a life-safety point of view, we are very pleased," he said.

Village emergency personnel have also worked closely with Amazon regarding any contingency plans for a response to the Matteson center, and would be able to pinpoint where to direct resources, he said.

"If anything were to occur, we would know where the emergency is occurring," Roberts said.

The Edwardsville delivery center, which opened in July 2020, has about 1.1 million square feet and employs about 190 people across multiple shifts, according to Amazon.

It differs from larger fulfillment centers Amazon has opened in the Southland.

From those fulfillment centers, some customer orders go to a local delivery facility before packages end up at a customer's doorstep, while others are sent directly from the fulfillment center to the customer.

Out-of-season tornadoes tore through the country's midsection Friday night and at first prompted severe weather warnings in the Chicago metro area, with a tornado touching down in northwest Indiana.

In Edwardsville, as soon as the tornado warning was received, Amazon employees were directed to shelter-in-place locations, with the tornado touching down shortly after the alert was sounded, according to Carroll.

In that community, Amazon has donated $1 million to clean up efforts, according to the company.

Severe weather and damaging winds are not uncommon to the Chicago area and the south suburbs.

In August 2020, a massive derecho affected Illinois and seven other states and spawned a dozen tornadoes in northern Illinois.

In the south suburbs, the derecho was responsible for tornadoes in Park Forest as well as one that tore a 5-mile path starting in Oak Forest, just east of Harlem Avenue, then continued east, according to the National Weather Service.

With winds of 100 mph, the tornado continued to rip through suburbs such as Midlothian, then unleashed 90 mph straight-line winds in Harvey, resulting in power outages lasting for many days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0