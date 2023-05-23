SPRINGFIELD — Musician and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will headline the Illinois State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Morissette is a 7-time Grammy award winner and has been in the industry since 1995. She has also earned 14 Canadian Juno Awards, two Golden Globe nominations, a BRIT Award and has sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

She has released nine studio albums, including her debut Jagged Little Pill which was turned into a Broadway Musical. The show was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, and won two.

Her Jagged Little Pill tour became the number one tour with a woman as the main act and one of the top selling worldwide tours, selling over 500,000 tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, via Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $85 to $150.

A $30 pre-show party ticket is also offered as an upgrade for all shows.

