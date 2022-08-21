After near-death experience involving a fallen tree, Illinois woman has a new lease on life

LAKE BARRINGTON - Linda Dowd’s entire life changed with a sudden snap of a branch in early July.

The 65-year-old Lake Barrington resident was using a chain saw to carve up fallen tree limbs in her yard when another limb — longer than Dowd, who stands around 5-foot-5 — toppled from about 30 feet, crushing the left side of her body.

Dowd laid there, unable to move, with a broken leg, many broken ribs, spinal fractures and a collapsed lung.

Her sister Kelly dashed inside to call 911, and before long, a crew of paramedics and firefighters from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District arrived to provide aid.

“I said to those guys, ‘You know, I think I’m really going to die,’” Dowd said. “Then I said something like, ‘I feel really, really high. This feels like LSD.’”

Dowd recalled those moments from the comfort of her home on Wednesday, where she is recovering after multiple surgeries and a lengthy — and costly — stay in the intensive care unit at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

As Dowd’s body entered shock from the severity of her injuries, she felt as if her consciousness rose above the scene, seemingly to look at her crumpled form from above. She wasn’t filled with fear, and was instead was consumed by a strange and disconnected feeling.

“I had that experience of being raised up a little bit, looking at myself and a calm thought in my head, ‘Well, are you ready to go?’” she said.

As the first responders carefully positioned Dowd to be flown to the hospital by helicopter, she reached out and told one man, “’I’m serious. I think I’m gonna die.’”

“They said, ‘No, no you’re not going to die,’” Dowd said. “‘And we’re going to go somewhere a helicopter can land and you’re going to be in the hospital in 10 minutes.’ They did everything they could to allay my fear.”

Though she is still in a lot of pain, mostly from her rib and spinal fractures, Dowd has come a long way since she remarked to first responders that she was on death’s door.

And the freak accident has given her a new clarity about life.

For one thing: Dowd says her working days are likely over.

After traveling the world as an international flight attendant, years of horseback riding and plenty of sweaty, but rewarding days riding, caring for her animals and maintaining her property, Dowd is ready to slow things down and take in the view.

“I think about what could’ve been,” she said.

While Dowd hopes to be able to bear weight on her leg once again soon, she has a long and uncomfortable rehabilitation process ahead, though she is expected to fully recover.

And the medical bills have piled up, though Dowd is extremely grateful to many friends and anonymous donors who raised more than $26,000 for her expenses via GoFundMe.

Dowd felt bad asking people for help, but her sister Kelly told her she was deserving of some mutual aid after frequently donating to friends’ crowdfunding efforts in their times of need.

Warm wishes and donations from friends and airline industry colleagues feels “really amazing” to Dowd, who prided herself on her professional reputation in the sky. She estimated that she has received 200 cards since the accident, and said people have regularly dropped off food and offered her rides to rehab when she can begin the process.

An unwanted brush up against death has a way of shifting one’s perspective, even though Dowd has visited the emergency room more than a few times over the years.

About a year ago, she flew off the saddle and over her horse’s head, knocking herself out.

In the late ‘90s, Dowd said she broke her same leg when thrown off one of her horses. Facing the prospect of getting dragged at a high speed and dangerous distance, Dowd pulled her left leg from the stirrup and her bone snapped.

“I’ve had compound bone (fractures) before, I’m talking horrible injuries,” she said.

Dowd said she can’t overemphasize her thanks to the paramedics and staff at Condell in Libertyville.

Unable to move on her own for weeks, Dowd said her ICU stay was “very humbling.” It wasn’t without a setback or two either, including when doctors drained Dowd’s collapsed lung of what she estimated to be 1.5 liters of blood.

“They just come into the room and take care of you,” she said of medical staff.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Jim Kreher remembers Dowd’s incident, and how Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responders also came to the scene.

Kreher said his unit was happy to help Dowd, and that her positive outcome

“We pass that on to our guys and you really appreciate it,” Kreher said. “More than people think.”

Dowd might still have to figure out some of the financials, and adjusting to life at a calmer pace might not come naturally. But that’s OK, she says.

“The most dangerous thing I’m going to lift is going to be a golf club,” she said. “And then I think I’m going to retire from all this. This injury has really shaped my views of how I want to live and what I want to do.”