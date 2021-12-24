After more than 200 days Illinois hospital, patient leaves with new heart, lungs, future

Brittani Bury has had five open-heart surgeries during her 31 years of living.

She’s hoping the last operation on Nov. 3, to correct her total anomalous pulmonary venous return, or TAPVR, will be her last. That was the day that the Kankakee native received a new heart and double lung transplant. According to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Bury’s surgery was the first of its kind at the location.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had a healthy heart and lungs — ever,” Bury said. “Now I can do hopefully what I want, for the first time ever.”

What she wants is to finish college, major in fine arts or cooking. Maybe combine her love of art and working with children into a career. She’s taken one dose of the vaccine prior to her transplant and hopes to finish the series. While she’s been recuperating, she’s been bingeing “Mad About You” on Amazon Prime and everything Netflix, when she’s not knitting pillowcases or painting landscapes or abstracts.

Everything is different since she went from being able to only take 40 steps without stopping before getting winded to 275, a personal record for her. She looks forward to setting more personal goals when she moves in with her younger sister, Briana Johnson, 29, in her Rockford home. Bury was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 23.

“I’m definitely gonna take it easy. But I’m definitely gonna be able to enjoy more. And get into regular life again,” she said.

Bury’s medical journey started when she was born with five congenital heart defects and two congenital lung defects. Less than a day old, she underwent her first open-heart surgery. According to Dr. Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Medicine, Bury’s TAPVR is extremely rare.

“In her case, the blood going from the lungs back to the heart was being directed to an abnormal location,” he said. “Pressures inside the lungs was building up because the heart continues to pump blood into the lungs, but the lungs, although they’re putting the oxygen in, they cannot return it back. As a result, the pressure inside the lungs is building up and that is causing ongoing damage and then because the blood cannot go back to the heart, the rest of the body is devoid of oxygen, and slowly all the organs are failing because of that vicious cycle.”

Surgeries, breathing treatments and medications to fix the problem plateaued in 2016-17. By September 2020, Bury was placed on the waiting list for a new heart and new lungs. In March, she was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where she remained until the transplant. In August, the Bury sisters found out their mother, Tammy Bury, contracted COVID. By Sept. 27, her mother succumbed to the virus. Bury’s illness prevented her from attending the funeral, which she watched virtually. Bury said Northwestern Medicine staff helped her through that difficult time.

“Because I was there for so long before transplant, the nurses were more than I could have asked for,” Bury said. Johnson said we she arrived at the hospital on transplant day, she could see the love and support from the staff as she was being wheeled off the floor.

“All the nurses love her,” Johnson said. “They had huge signs, people were cheering, and there was a nurse that was dressed in a big heart for her. You could just tell that she became part of the family at Northwestern.”

Bharat spent 12 hours in the operating room performing Bury’s transplant with Northwestern cardiac surgeon, Dr. Amit Pawale.

“You got to get the right match, the sizing, the blood type — everything has to nearly be perfect,” said Bury’s cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine. “She was such a trooper. For her to mentally stay so tough and hang in there. As sad as the story is with Brittani’s mother’s passing, I think the silver lining is that her mother’s wish came true that Brittani was able to get the transplant and now have the life she really deserves.”

Bharat said Bury’s case was delayed a little bit delayed due to the combination of some “anatomic challenges” and the pandemic, with efforts directed toward COVID patients.

“Because of prior surgeries, her chest cavities were a little bit small, we needed to find the right donor,” Bharat said. “As we get organ offers, we always screen donors for active COVID. In Brittani’s case, it was important for us to take organs from someone who’s not been previously infected. Because we know COVID can affect the lungs, affect the heart ... we didn’t want to take a chance that you take organs from someone previously infected by COVID. That reduced the number of donors that we could consider for Brittani.”

Rich said only 50 combined heart and lung transplants are done in the U.S. in an entire year, total. Bharat said growing up with TAPVR severely restricts a child’s ability to do any kind of exercise. From the physiology standpoint, anytime a patient starts to exert themselves, the patient is severely short of breath.

“You cannot catch your breath and a lot of times it can trigger a lot of coughing, because the lungs certainly get congested,” Bharat said. “Physically, it’s quite incapacitating.”

Bury said joining a national Facebook group for women with congenital heart defects has helped her cope during her medical journey. They call themselves Zipper Sisters.

“We talk about not just our health issues, but everyday things,” she said. “It’s probably one of the most important groups I’ve been a part of.”

Johnson created a GoFundMe in September 2020 to help with bills, accommodations and travel costs for her sister and mother. She set a $20,000 goal, of which $12,900 has been raised. Johnson’s first memory to now was Brittani spending lots of time in the hospital and at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.

“I know that it’s been tough because she’s been sick all of her life, a common cold to you and I would end up being pneumonia for Brittani,” Johnson said. “It was all I ever knew, so it wasn’t strange to me. I’m used to her being in the hospital, but this time around was a good thing, that she finally got her transplant.”

“She is such an inspiration for us,” Rich said about Bury. “What she has persevered through. … Now it’s about getting her home for the holidays, home for this amazing new year she’s gonna have. We’re hoping that the next many weeks to months to years are going to be spent 99% of it at home and only in the hospital on a rare as-needed basis.”

Bury’s future has a lot of walking in it. She’s been working on leg machines for endurance, practicing getting up from a sitting position at different levels. Also in Bury’s future: enjoying pot stickers from House of Hunan and making crepes with lemon curd. One thing she wants people to remember: Organ donation is a great thing.

Christmas will be “safe and quaint” this year for the Bury sisters. Despite Brittani needing 24-hour supervision for the next three months, Johnson said she

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0