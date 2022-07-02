After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican.

”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters gathered in Aurora. "He spent a historic amount of money to pick his own Republican opponent in the general election."

It was a bitter assessment of a Republican race that saw Irvin, a moderate suburban mayor backed by more than $50 million from billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, crater to a distant third place while state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a conservative downstate farmer endorsed by former President Donald Trump, captured nearly 60% of the vote in a six-man race, a mandate from Republican primary voters to take on Pritzker in November.

In the process, Republican voters discarded a carefully-orchestrated plan by former top campaign operatives of former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Sen. Mark Kirk to — with Griffin's financial backing — put up a slate of candidates for statewide office this November.

Republican voters instead gravitated towards pro-Trump, MAGA conservative candidates that reflect the ascendance of party's right flank.

"It definitely was a good night for the right wing of the Republican Party — probably the best night they've ever had in Illinois Republican primary battles," said former Gov. Jim Edgar. "... That doesn't guarantee they're gonna have a good night in November."

'Straight politics and money'

Bailey received an assist from Pritzker's campaign and the Democratic Governor's Association in this effort as they spent more than $30 million on advertisements knocking Irvin while, in a non-so-subtle display of reverse psychology, calling Bailey "too conservative for Illinois," which only served to amplify his message to primary voters.

Conservative donor and shipping supplies magnate Richard Uihlein also pumped in money for anti-Irvin advertisements in addition to giving millions directly to Bailey.

“It's pretty simple what happened: You had Uihlein and Pritzker form this de facto partnership to come in and just overwhelm this guy in the last six to eight weeks of the campaign … It's just straight politics and money that overpowered," said a source close to the Irvin campaign, granted anonymity to discuss the race candidly.

Still, this explanation fell flat for several Illinois Republicans, who say the party may have squandered a huge opportunity to make gains up and down the ticket with the collapse of Irvin's campaign.

“You have the state's richest person and the number one Republican donor in the United States of America funding your candidate and you're whining that you don't have the money? The reason you don't have more money is because you didn't run a good campaign," said one Illinois Republican political operative, who added that the Irvin campaign should have foreseen Pritzker's meddling in the primary.

"This guy's spending $57,000 in state central committee races — you don't think he's gonna do everything we can to get his best candidate against him so he can cruise to reelection and launch his race for president? The idea that they were caught flat-footed, it's shocking to me," the operative said.

The Irvin campaign was beset by troubles from the beginning. The candidate voted in more Democratic primaries in the past decade than Republican primaries, leaving some suspicious of his political leanings.

He also would not say whether he voted for Trump, the party's nominee in 2016 and 2020. WTTW later reported that Irvin referred to Trump in text messages as "a bigoted racist" and idiot."

At the same time, Irvin's campaign was running mailers against Bailey and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan that accused the pair of being “secret agents for the Never Trump agenda” and for supporting Democrats in the past.

But these arguments fell flat given that Bailey was a Trump delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention. It eventually became moot when Trump endorsed Bailey in the waning days of the campaign.

"Voters dislike hypocrites more than just about anybody else," said state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, who didn't endorse in the race. "And when you go out saying your opponent's this and then it turns out that, in fact, you're that, it doesn't end well."

Clear contrast in November

Irvin's was the most high-profile loss but wasn't the only one. Steve Kim was defeated by Bailey-endorsed Tom Devore in the GOP primary for attorney general while former U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois John Milhiser was crushed by state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, in the primary for secretary of state.

The two "slate" candidates who won, state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, for treasurer, and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi ran unopposed.

The results represented a massive black eye for the state's Republican political establishment, which had been looking to take advantage of a favorable electoral climate for Republicans nationally by fielding moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in the Chicago suburbs.

Instead, the ticket will be led by Bailey, who openly embraces Trump and, unlike previous Republican gubernatorial nominees, has not attempted to move towards the political center on issues like gun rights and abortion.

As a result, Illinois voters will be offered a clear contrast in November in the governor's race between Pritzker, a liberal Democrat who has made protecting abortion rights a central theme of his campaign, and Bailey, who called Chicago "a hellhole" just a few weeks ago.

Pritzker, at a general election "kickoff" rally on Tuesday, wasted no time going after his Republican opponent.

“Let me be clear, someone who seeks out and accepts the endorsement of a racist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, twice impeached former president does not deserve to come anywhere near the state's highest office,” Pritzker said.

In many ways, Bailey is the perfect foil for Pritzker, whose campaign has continued its barrage of advertisements against the Republican nominee.

Except now, those messages calling Bailey "too conservative for Illinois" that helped him win the Republican primary will be a liability in the general in a state Trump lost by 17 points in 2016 and 2020.

Republicans still have the benefit of a good national climate — President Joe Biden's approval ratings are low, inflation is high and the party in power in Washington almost always takes a hit during midterm elections.

Bailey believes that the calculus has changed and that he will be competitive in the general election. But, Pritzker is now the heavy favorite, with Sabato's Crystal Ball, a national election handicapper, moving the race from "Likely Democrat" to "Safe Democrat" following Bailey's nomination.

FiveThirtyEight, an election forecaster, Pritzker would win the election 99 out of 100 times if it were held today.

This reflects the Republican Party's shift to the right even as Illinois has gotten more Democratic. All will be revealed in November.

"There's no doubt the Republican Party has changed in Illinois as far as who turns out to vote in primaries," Edgar said. "And we'll see how well they do in November.

"If they would win, there would be a permanent change, I think, in the Republican Party. If they lose and take down a lot of the other people on the ticket, then I think ... people might move back more to the center just because they want to win in November."

15th Congressional District

In another high-profile race, Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, easily dispatched Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a member-versus-member primary. Miller defeated Davis 58% to 42% in a race that was initially expected to be close.

Many in Republican politics said they were "shocked" and "stunned" by the margin of Miller's victory.

"I thought the race would be closer than that," McClure said. "But I think that the Donald Trump endorsement and then coming in for her that last weekend was a really big boost to Mary's campaign."

"I think that underscores that at least in downstate Republicans, Trump still has a lot of influence," added Edgar. "There was a segment there that's gonna do what he tells him to do."

It appears Trump's endorsement was decisive as Miller significantly outperformed Davis in the western portions of the district that neither had represented previously.

With less personal familiarity with the two candidates, many in these counties decided to simply go with Trump's choice. And it was enough to finally knock off Davis, who had survived several close elections prior.

Miller takes on Democrat Paul Lange of Quincy in the general election.

17th Congressional District

In a surprise to some, former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen easily won a six-way Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, in this northwestern Illinois-based district.

Sorensen won 38% of the vote compared with 22% for former state Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford, and 14% for third place finisher Jonathan Logemann.

Wallace was a favorite of progressives while Logemann was the pick of many labor unions and establishment types. But Sorensen won out at the end of the day.

One factor that shouldn't be overlooked is Sorensen's nearly two decades working as an on-air meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.

In many ways, local television news personalities make good candidates for political office. They have high name recognition, are adept at public speaking, know how to listen to people and can process information quickly.

Sorensen appears to have used those to his advantage. He will take on Republican Esther Joy King in November.

The race is considered a "tossup" by most ratings agencies.

13th Congressional District

Decatur community activist Regan Deering barely edged out attorney Jesse Reising to secure the Republican nomination in this central and southern Illinois district that stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana.

She will take on former Biden and Prizker advisor Nikki Budzinski, who easily bested David Palmer in the Democratic primary.

The seat was drawn to elect a Democrat, but could be competitive in November in the right electoral climate.

Deering is a member of the Andreas family, who ran Archer Daniels Midland for more than 40 years. Her grandfather, former ADM CEO Dwayne Andreas, was among the most prominent political campaign donors of his time.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

