After Chicago school aide's COVID death, coworkers seek stronger protocols

Longtime Chicago Public Schools employee jonL Bush had been working toward becoming a special education teacher before he died last month of coronavirus at the age of 44.

“He’s friendly. He’s humorous. He’s understanding,” Bush’s mother, Claudette, told the Tribune. “His personality, even when he was working as a security guard, he was the go-to person. He was the chaperone when you go on a field trip. He didn’t just do his job from 9 to 5. He did it full-fledged.”

At a news conference Monday outside the South Side school where her son worked as a special education classroom assistant, Claudette Bush called on the school district to strengthen its COVID-19 protocols to prevent other deaths. jonL Bush died Nov. 26, with obesity and hypertension listed as secondary causes, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His mother said he was fully vaccinated and received his booster shot last month.

Bush’s death comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases at Andrew Carnegie Elementary School, which serves about 500 students. CPS reported 15 cases last week at the Woodlawn school and five the week prior. As of Sunday, 113 people were in isolation because they tested positive or were in quarantine because they had come in close contact with an infected person.

In a statement Monday, CPS called Bush’s death tragic and offered condolences to his family and friends.

The district said it’s investigated “multiple” cases linked to Carnegie in the past two weeks and “found no evidence of widespread or unchecked in-school transmission.”

“Many strong layers of protection are in place at Carnegie, and these work to keep students and staff safe and as protected as possible,” the statement read. “... There is no public health recommendation or requirement to close this school.”

District officials and the city’s top doctor have repeatedly assured parents that schools are safe for in-person learning because of the indoor mask requirement, full investigation of positive cases within 48 hours and weekly testing as part of a program that has been plagued by delays.

At Monday’s news conference, some Carnegie workers complained about the school’s lack of cleanliness and basic supplies. Janitorial company Aramark has been under fire for years for complaints of filthy buildings.

“We don’t have the sanitation stations when I walk out the washroom. They don’t work. The building hasn’t been cleaned,” said special education classroom assistant Chareese Slaughter, adding that she worked closely with Bush.

Carnegie math teacher Lisa Coleman said the school needs to return to remote learning. CPS welcomed students back to full-time, in-person learning in August. The district offers a virtual academy for medically fragile students, but the rest of the district’s 330,000 students are required to attend classes in school buildings unless they are directed to quarantine or isolate.

“I think we have a problem. I need for CPS to understand that we need to be proactive and not reactive. Let’s not wait until another Mr. Bush happens,” Coleman said. “Let’s do something, and let’s do something now. We need to be on remote learning. That is not an issue for this school because we have one-to-one technology. I’ve been here seven years, and for all seven years, every student has had access to a laptop or Chromebook or an iPad.”

The Chicago Teachers Union continues to negotiate with CPS over a safety agreement, with plans to bargain Tuesday. The union is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her CPS team to increase testing and vaccination opportunities for students and families, address cleaning and ventilation needs, hire more staff and agree to a metric that will indicate when a school or the district needs to shift to remote learning.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Lightfoot said she’s confident in CPS’ COVID-19 protocols and dismissed the CTU’s criticism.

“Frankly, it’s a little distressing that when somebody has died, that they’re using that as an opportunity to make and score political points,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor — who has feuded with the teachers union since the 2019 mayoral campaign when CTU supported her opponent — also scolded a reporter for asking her about CTU’s criticism.

“It’s campaign season, folks,” Lightfoot said, in an apparent reference to the 2023 election.

Districtwide, CPS is reporting 3,500 student and 1,000 adult cases of COVID-19 since the school year began. About 5,200 students and 250 adults were in quarantine or isolation as of Sunday.

About 25,000 COVID-19 tests were administered last week through CPS’ weekly program that’s mandatory for unvaccinated staff members and optional for students. About 1% tested positive — the most since the start of school, district records show.

Officials last week said about half of CPS students 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, while nearly 13% of students ages 5 to 11 had received at least one shot. About 90% of CPS employees are fully vaccinated as of last week.

Claudette Bush, who lives in Arkansas, said she hopes her son’s death is a catalyst for change.

“Nothing’s gonna bring him back. But if his passing brings attention, shines a spotlight on a bigger problem, then his death will not have been in vain,” she said.

The week he died, jonL Bush had complained of being tired, but went to school anyway that Monday, his mother said. She said he was sent home from school Tuesday because he was running a low-grade fever. He received his positive test result later that day, she said. He spent Thanksgiving isolated from his family and died at his Auburn Gresham home the following day, in his favorite chair, she said. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. Three of his siblings work for CPS, Claudette Bush said.

She described her son as a teddy bear who would be her phone-a-friend if she was on the game show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” because if there was a “fact that you needed to know, an equation that you needed to know, you’d call jonL. And he knew the answer to it. He had that kind of mind.”

She liked to say that her son, who’d worked in CPS since 2012, would be a school superintendent some day.

“He’s worked so many different positions,” Claudette Bush said. “We were so much looking forward to March when he should have been through with his student teaching, and he could go full time in the classroom. But now this is what (you’ve) got to understand. My son was the kind of person, even though he didn’t have the accreditation of being a teacher, he mentored kids.”

The spike in COVID-19 cases at Carnegie comes amid another upswing in statewide coronavirus numbers.

Illinois health officials on Monday reported 8,700 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the seven-day average to 7,146 — the highest in nearly a year. A week ago, the state was averaging 4,130 cases per day, though that figure may have been artificially low due to a dip in testing around Thanksgiving.

The statewide case positivity rate — the percentage of new cases as a share of total tests — was 4.7% for the week ending Sunday, up from 4.1% the previous week.

Hospitalizations also are increasing. During the week ending Sunday, an average of 2,602 COVID-19 patients were filing hospital beds statewide each day, up from an average of 2,071 per day the previous week. The overwhelming majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, data shows.