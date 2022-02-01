 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adverse weather may delay Pantagraph delivery

Delivery of your Pantagraph may be delayed Wednesday morning, especially in outlying areas, due to overnight snow and ice. 

Our carriers will deliver as safely and quickly as possible, but hazardous conditions may delay delivery. 

As a Pantagraph subscriber, you get complete access to Pantagraph.comall of our apps and the Pantagraph E-Edition, an exact digital replica of the printed newspaper. Access these by visiting Pantagraph.com/activate and activating your account. 

