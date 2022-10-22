Actress Sharon Stone tweets support of Illinois Holocaust Museum

SKOKIE - Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media.

Stone, famous for playing glamorous, strong female leads in movies such as “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall,” “Catwoman” and “Casino,” posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts a photo of herself on the museum’s grounds with the caption “Be a kind neighbor; Stand up.” The tweet contains a link to the museum’s website page that accepts donations; that page also contains a photo of Stone.

The museum’s Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Noah Cruickshank said the support is meaningful to the museum in a moment when anti-Semitic rhetoric is widespread.

“It’s always nice to know that there are folks who are supporters of ours across the country and across the world,” he said. “We’re always very grateful for support from people who have large bullhorns that can speak to the work that we do in our mission to remember the past and transform the future.”

Cruickshank added that Stone has a personal relationship to one of the museum’s board members, Holocaust survivor Sam Harris, and stays connected to the museum through Harris.

Cruickshank also noted that much of the response to Stone’s social media came from people outside Illinois and invited those people to get to know the museum online.

“We are always welcoming folks to interact with us whether that is online or in person,” he said.

Stone stars in the movie, “What About Love,” set to be released next year.

Stone’s tweet comes at a time of recent antisemitic remarks by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and former President Donald Trump, who supported West’s remarks. Republican gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia has also been criticized for his remarks about Jews.