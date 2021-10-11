Activists, politicians rally to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day ahead of Chicago parade

Over 50 people gathered in protest and celebration Monday as politicians and activists spoke to denounce Columbus Day and lift up Indigenous Peoples Day in what some called an act of reconciliation and healing.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, one of the speakers at the rally and a member of the Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition, announced the reintroduction of a bill that would officially change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day on the statewide level.

Ramirez said she introduced a similar bill last year and, after announcing it, was bombarded with “calls, emails, messages on Facebook and Instagram” telling her to leave Columbus Day as it is.

“I know this is why we all know we have to end this time of celebrating white supremacy, trauma, racism and internalized colonization of our people. It has to end now,” Ramirez said.

The rally took place Monday morning in Pottawattomie Park in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The annual Columbus Day parade hosted by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans was scheduled for later in the day downtown.

Oct. 12, 1792, marked the first celebration of Columbus Day in the United States, but it did not become a federal holiday until June 1968. It had been observed by Italian Americans as a celebration of their heritage for over a century.

However, in the past several decades, numerous scholars, activists and students across the country have come to see Christopher Columbus as a symbol of imperialism, racism and brutality against native cultures.

In Chicago Public Schools, Monday was the second year students celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day after thousands of Chicagoans petitioned the Chicago Board of Education to change its calendars.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, another speaker at the event, held up the Board of Education’s decision as a sign of hope for those seeking to officially make the change to Indigenous Peoples Day.

“That hope is alive,” Johnson said. “And it’s real because there are hundreds of thousands of students all over the city of Chicago and Cook County that are celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.”

That decision was followed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot last summer ordering the removal of three statues depicting Christopher Columbus. Lightfoot justified the move as a temporary safety precaution to prevent further clashes between Chicago police and protesters.

Lightfoot then created a review process for controversial city monuments, although the city’s monuments commission has yet to issue a final report or any recommendations over a year later.

Numerous organizations and groups continue to come to terms with a history that denigrated and brutalized native cultures. Monday, the Evangelical Church of America released a declaration repudiating the Doctrine of Discovery, a 1493 theological doctrine that European monarchs used to justify colonizing the Americas.

While activists and politicians at the rally emphasized that the change to Indigenous Peoples Day was a sort of reckoning and a call to make larger changes to rectify the wrongs perpetrated against Indigenous peoples, many also spoke of coming together for celebration.

“We’ve heard talk of reconciliation; we’ve heard talk of repair of harm. Those conversations are really hard, but they’re also the most rewarding conversations you can have,” said state Rep. Kelly Cassidy. “Because at the end of it, there is togetherness, there is peace, there is family.”

The event ended with a traditional dance performed by a Choctaw woman in a jingle dress and three traditional singers with drums.

One of the drummers and singers, Dave Spencer, who is also Choctaw and is the director of art and culture for the American Indian Center, said they performed a medicine dance and prayer song asking for healing.

“If you look at where we are as a nation, so much of what we need to do in order to move forward is to heal,” Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th, said. “In order to heal, we need to acknowledge harms, genocides, the original start to this country. We need to get rid of the celebrations that traumatize or celebrate the trauma of the Indigenous people of this land.”

