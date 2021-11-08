Active-duty military, vets get free Lincoln museum admission

SPRINGFIELD — Military veterans will be admitted free to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Veterans Day.

Featured that day will be a performance by a military band, the Airlifter Brass. Outside the museum in downtown Springfield, there will be a memorial flame burning.

"President Lincoln wrote that we should give 'honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere who bears his country's cause,'" ALPLM executive director Christina Shutt said in a statement. She said the institution "is proud to do its small part in giving that honor."

Veterans and active-duty personnel who want to be admitted free on Nov. 11 should bring a form of military ID.

The Airlifter Brass will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. It's part of the Mid-America Air Force Band at Scott Air Force Base. It includes the traditional instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba plus percussion. Each of the ensemble's performances is aimed at blending inspiration with entertainment.

