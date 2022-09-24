Across Illinois, doctors say childhood obesity presents growing challenge

Eight-year-old Brooklynn has had a difficult few years working to manage her weight.

“In a very short time, within a year, her weight (shot up) and her doctors were really concerned,” said her grandmother, Beverly Huffman, of Peoria.

Brooklynn, whose last name is not being used because of her age and the sensitivity of the issue, was diagnosed with pre-diabetes related to her weight gain. In addition, doctors say she has an impulsive eating disorder coupled with depression.

She worked with the multidisciplinary team at Healthy Kids U, a weight management clinic operated by OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and her grandmother describes the experience as “totally amazing.”

In anticipation of their first session of the Healthy Kids U clinic held at the Greater Peoria YMCA on Tuesday, Brooklynn was very excited and eager to change into her exercise clothes. “She was ready to go,” Huffman said.

“I’m hoping that the whole trend can break here, and (my granddaughter) can be better and healthier,” she said, noting that both she and her own daughter had trouble managing their weight.

As September marks Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, health experts across the state say they have found there is no one-step solution to managing children's accelerated weight gain, especially in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns that exacerbated the threat.

A growing problem

The most recently available data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 15.2% of high school-age children in Illinois were classified as obese and about 15.5% were classified as overweight in 2019.

That's slightly better than the national rates of 15.5% and 16.1%, respectively. And CDC data also shows Illinois has the lowest obesity rate of its neighboring states for high schoolers and the second lowest overweight rate, second to Wisconsin’s rate of 14.6%.

However, this data is all self-reported, said Dr. Amy Christison, a pediatrician, board certified obesity specialist, medical director of Healthy Kids U Clinic and associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. “So I get the feeling it’s probably more of a problem than is self-reported.”

In her recent research with OSF HealthCare, Christison said she and her team measured more than 43,000 children across Illinois from 2018 to 2020. They found that close to 6% of the children had severe obesity, and one in 10 adolescents had severe obesity.

She said 70% of the children that she sees in her clinic and others across the country already show signs that indicate increased risk for problems like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Metabolic issues that can result from obesity include type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and heart disease, said Dr. Kavitha Selvaraj, medical director of the wellness and weight management program at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Biomechanical issues may include physical limitations, joint pain and fatigue.

Selvaraj said because of the reported increase in childhood obesity during the pandemic, the medical field has seen more demand for specialty services surrounding nutrition and weight management. “And this is not just us; this is a national trend,” she said.

Christison said these health problems are what concern her most as a pediatrician.

“This is really not a skinny jeans conversation. This is really about the health and well-being of our children and to make sure they're living healthy and long lives,” Christison said, noting diabetes rates among children and teenagers increased during the height of the pandemic.

She said she has yet to meet a parent who doesn’t want a healthy, long life for their child.

“I want her to learn how to exercise, keep active so that she doesn’t go backward, and that way, her whole life she’ll be able to keep her weight managed,” Huffman said of her granddaughter. “It’s a challenge, and I feel it. My goal is to show her that if I can do it, she can do it, even at my age.”

Physical activity & nutrition

“This is not simply a mathematical equation for children nor for adults either — that the problem is people were eating too much, they weren't exercising enough and directly burning calories, so therefore they were gaining. This is more than that,” Christison said.

Weight gain is affected by several factors, including:

sleep quality, which changes metabolism, hunger and feelings of fullness;

lifestyle, including being too sedentary;

stress level and mental health;

genetics and medications being used;

quality of food and behavior surrounding food.

As Christison put it: “A thousand calories at McDonald's is not equivalent to a thousand calories of fruits and vegetables.”

Regular physical activity also is important. The American Academy of Pediatrics and World Health Organization recommends that children should exercise on four or more days of the week.

The Illinois CATCH onto Health Consortium works with schools across 15 counties in Southern Illinois to encourage healthy choices, including those related to nutrition and exercise.

CATCH — the Coordinated Approach to Child Health — and the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute promote the “go, slow and whoa” system for food choice. “Go” foods can be eaten almost anytime; “slow” foods can be eaten sometimes; and “whoa” foods are for “once in a while.”

“It’s a coordinated approach to child health,” said Ashley Moss, program coordinator at SIU School of Medicine and project director for the Illinois Delta Network behind the consortium. “It works with instilling healthy messages regarding food.”

For example, “go” foods would include fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables without additives, whole-grain breads, cereals and pastas, fat-free or 1% dairy products, meats trimmed of fats and skin, non-fried fish and shellfish, legumes, tofu, egg whites and egg substitutes and other items.

“It’s also teaching that no food is entirely off limits, either,” Moss said, emphasizing the importance of helping children develop a healthy relationship with food.

Food insecurity can play a significant role in a patient's weight management and their behaviors when it comes to food.

“This feast and famine relationship with food,” Christison said. “It’s so powerful. When you don’t have food, all you’re thinking about is craving those extra treats as a kid, and then when you get it, you just want to eat all of it, and you do.”

Those who live in food deserts may struggle to access the quality of food that can help to stave off accelerated weight gain, heart disease and other issues.

Christison noted that low-quality but more available foods can promote inflammation and increase hunger rather than satiate it.

Selvaraj, the Lurie Children’s director, said systemic barriers and socioeconomic disadvantages may be related to higher rates of obesity in Black and Latinx populations, as well as in rural areas.

But it’s also neurological.

When people struggle with weight gain and eating habits, Christison said, they might feel like they failed or they’re unsuccessful, but it’s not because they’re “weak-willed.”

“Your brain is saying you need to be a certain size; it’s protecting that size, even though it's abnormally set high in your brain,” she said. “What we like to do then is to think about what is it that's modifiable ... whether it's that balance of not calories, but it's really the quality of the food and your sleep and your muscles and the medicines you're taking and your well-being, because stress is a big driver.”

She emphasized the measure of success is not about fitting into a certain size, but instead reducing the risk of disease.

Recalling a patient and their mother coming to her office, Christison said, “I think what they've encountered everywhere is people telling them that they should be chihuahua size, and they need to watch it. I said, ‘You all are born German shepherds … Let's be proud of being German shepherds, but let's work together so that you're the healthiest and the strongest German shepherds you can be.”

Christison said she has worked with some patients whose weight gain affects their ability to get quality sleep, further compounding the issue.

“I have had patients, 16-year-olds coming in to me, and they are literally dying from their disease in front of me. They can't even stay awake to talk to me because their sleep is so bad, because they've got obstructive sleep apnea,” she said.

It is those patients who need bariatric surgery, which typically involves altering the digestive system to limit the amount of food it can hold, Christison said. However, such surgeries and some medications designed to help manage weight typically are not covered by insurance.

“I have had patients who live on the edge of poverty who've been denied the services, and to me that it's just not fair to them,” she said.

Setting a routine

Samantha Iwinski, a fourth-year doctoral student in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said research shows that routines are a significant factor in a child’s health.

“Having this set routine in place provides a sense of, almost a safety net for children, because they can expect consistency,” she said. But lack of routine and structure can affect health outcomes beyond those related to childhood obesity, Iwinski said.

She and Kelly Freeman Bost, child development and psychology professor at the university, found in recent research, “household chaos” — which can include high levels of noise and crowding and low levels of routine and organization — combined with poor nutrition can inhibit a child’s executive function before they begin elementary school, potentially causing problems with memory, decision-making and other cognitive abilities.

Sehyun Ju, also a fourth-year doctoral student in the human development and family studies program, noted a child’s self-regulation intersects with their eating behaviors, and “children’s approach to food is determined based on their temperamental characteristics and parental feeding practices.”

Children regulate their intake from birth, Ju said, but as they grow up, that self-regulation is influenced by the types of food available, their emotions and the treatment of food — like viewing foods as “highly rewarding.”

“That has been shown to be linked to parental responses to feeding, like restrictive feeding, parents' perception of a child's weight status or whether their concerns regarding a child’s obesity can lead that parent to implement strategies like restrictive feeding,” she said.

Investing in the kids

The work to combat childhood obesity is seen at all levels, and in Illinois, nonprofit organizations take up the challenge alongside state agencies.

The Illinois Alliance to Prevent Obesity is an organization through the Illinois Public Health Institute that brings together several partners in their effort to address and improve obesity in the state.

Janna Simon, director of the Center for Policy and Partnership Initiatives for IAPO, said the alliance was formed around 2010 in the midst of national momentum surrounding the issue, spurred in part by Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative that aimed to improve children’s health through physical activity and quality nutrition. More than 140 organizations play a part.

Simon said the alliance has worked with federal and state organizations to improve infrastructure so people can use sidewalks more easily, to improve food access and to promote healthy eating while also taking cultural and religious traditions surrounding food into consideration.

The alliance is also working on the Illinois State Physical Activity Nutrition Program — “a five-year, $4.6 million initiative to implement physical activity and nutrition interventions designed to make it easier for Illinoisans to live the healthiest lives possible.”

Simon said the alliance partners with several state-run agencies, but part of their advocacy is calling for more investment in community-based funding for chronic disease prevention, which is how the state classifies obesity.

Federal funding is often grant-based and not always consistent, so “it’s really hard to keep up this work," she said.

At a state level, the Illinois Department of Public Health works to promote kids' physical and emotional health through the School Based Health Center Program. The program aims for early detection and treatment of chronic and acute health problems and identification of risk-taking behaviors.

The centers are certified by IDPH and funded through state and federal Title V funds, estimated at about $5 million per year. Not all schools in Illinois participate, but the centers are affiliated with local health departments, hospitals and federally-qualified health centers.

The Illinois State Board of Education carries school nutrition programs to offer balanced meals to students across the state and works to ensure children have meals when they are not in school through the Summer Food Service Program.

However, despite six requests made to ISBE regarding information about physical education and school meal programs as they relate to childhood obesity, no one from the agency was made available to speak on the topic.

Looking forward

Since opening Healthy Kids U 10 years ago, Christison said doctors better understand how to treat pediatric obesity.

“There’s a lot more still, a lot to learn,” she said. One key has been learning “that for children and for adults, that accelerated weight gain is ... not just calories in, calories out, lose weight. It's much more complicated.”

Moss at SIU said when it comes to making healthier choices, every day is a new day.

“It's never too late to start,” she said. “It really is just a lifestyle, and I think framing it that way, most of all, as just being part of your family's lifestyle, it makes it all that much easier.”

In the last decade of working with the Illinois Alliance to Prevent Obesity, Simon said she’s seen several good state and federal policies arise from advocacy efforts, including the strengthened school meal programs that “have made a substantial difference in kids’ lives.”

Simon said she is optimistic their work will bring about further policy changes at both the state and national scale.

“It's important that we keep these kinds of things in the forefront for people because it definitely impacts everyone's lives from day to day,” she said.