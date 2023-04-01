Authorities say one person was killed and dozens were injured when the roof collapsed Friday night during a concert at an Illinois theater.

Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue at the time. He said first responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to grapple with downed power lines outside the theater.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody described the scene after the collapse as “chaos, absolute chaos.”

The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.

A staffer working at Rockford’s Saint Anthony Medical Center said they treated 12 patients, none of whom had died. The staffer said the victims were split among three hospitals.

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris’ wife told the Chicago Tribune late Friday that he remained at the scene of the Apollo Theater, 104 N. State St., where the roof collapsed. The city is approximately 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

Morris dropped everything to hustle over there when it happened.

“He’s worried about the residents,” said the mayor’s wife, who asked to not be named.

The establishment was formerly a movie theater, she said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration was closely watching the situation.

"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," he said in a social media post.

My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight.



I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.



As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, whose 11th Congressional District includes much of Belvidere, said he was monitoring the situation and headed back to Illinois.

The damage came as part of the monster storm system that tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, spawning deadly tornadoes and threatening a broad swath of the country home to some 85 million people.

Elsewhere in Illinois, Ben Wagner, chief radar operator for the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency, said hail broke windows on cars and buildings in the area of Roanoke, northeast of Peoria. More than 109,000 customers had lost power in the state as of Friday night.

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, authorities said. The town of Wynne in northeastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.

Tornadoes moved through parts of eastern Iowa, with sporadic damage to buildings. Images showed at least one flattened barn and some houses with roofing and siding ripped off.

In Oklahoma, wind gusts of up to 60 mph fueled fast-moving grass fires. People were urged to evacuate homes in far northeast Oklahoma City, and troopers shut down portions of Interstate 35.

The Chicago Tribune contributed.

Photos: Tornado collapses northern Illinois theater roof