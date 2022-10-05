Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum gets national recognition

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has reached an important milestone on the road to national accreditation: verification of all its core policy documents by the American Alliance of Museums.
Verification means the AAM has confirmed through an expert review that the ALPLM’s educational mission and its policies on ethics, planning, emergencies and collections stewardship reflect the best practices of professional museums, according to a news release from ALPLM.
This step is part of the review process for all museums seeking national accreditation, the news release explained.
“This is wonderful news,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the ALPLM. “Our team has worked hard to document the best ways of protecting artifacts, responding to emergencies, planning for the future and maintaining high ethical standards. We’re glad to see this professionalism confirmed by the AAM.”
Shutt continued, “Accreditation is a slow, demanding process, but it’s worth it to ensure we operate at the highest possible levels and demonstrate to the public that the ALPLM is a responsible steward of both historic treasures and tax dollars."
A little known but important Abraham Lincoln site is located 10 miles west of Decatur. Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, and James Farris, head of the group's historical research and development committee, discuss the park's significance.
The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV
'Abraham Lincoln'
If the only thing you know about Lincoln is that his mug wound up on the penny, this is a good place to start. Doris Kearns Goodwin leads an all-star team of historians offering a thorough, but fairly basic, bio over the course of three nights, covering everything from Lincoln's hard-scrable childhood to the assassination's impact on the country. The only surprise here is how easily former President Barack Obama slips into the role of fanboy. 8 p.m. ET Sunday-Tuesday, History Channel
Steven Senne, Associated Press
'Abe Lincoln in Illinois' (1940)
If you get past the fact that a Canadian, Raymond Massey , was cast as the Great Emancipator, the movie is an involving look a t the pre-presidential years. Massey is a bit stiff but Howard da Silva is terrific as Jack Armstrong, who fought Honest Abe during his brief flirtation with amateur wrestling. Massey would play Lincoln again, in the 1962 epic "How the West Was Won." Amazon Prime
STF
"Drunk History"
Lincoln wasn't known to be a heavy drinker but you wouldn't know that by the way he's portrayed at least three times in this Comedy Central series in which comics look at the past through beer goggles. Stephen Merchan t is among th e actors donning the stovepipe hat as inebriated narrators misreport on everything from Lincoln's early legal career to the assassination. Hulu, YouTube
Chris Pizzello
"The Lego Movie"
Put away your Lincoln Logs. Here, that log cabin is made of the plastic blocks invented in Denmark. When hero Emmet says, "A house divided against itself ... would be better than this," it doesn't sit well with this action-hero version of Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), who spends more time butt-kicking than on the Gettysburg Address. Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube
John Locher
'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)
"Be excellent to each other and party on, dudes!" is the sage advice Lincoln ( Robert V. Ba rron ) offers in the beloved comedy, which features yet another demo of Lincoln's wrestling skills. At first reluctantly and then enthusiastically, he's one of the historical figur es who help the title characters on their mythic quest. Lincoln's also a good sport when they complain he's too tall. HBO Max
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
'Young Mr. Lincoln' (1939)
John Ford took a break from making epic Westerns to helm this intimate portrayal of the future president trying to prove his mettle in the courtroom. Was wi de-eyed, sincere, tall Henry Fond a born to play the title character? His affecting performance here says "Yes." Amazon Prime, Apple T V+, Tubi
AP
'Lincoln' (2012)
Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar in the title role and he's the main reason to see Steven Spielberg's stiff, unwieldy biopic. The revelations are the high-pitched voice Day-Lewis uses (inspired by historical accounts) and the doubt and grief that dogged Lincoln, who was in physical pain — his son Willie died soon after he became president. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+
Associated Press
