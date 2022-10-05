Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum gets national recognition

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has reached an important milestone on the road to national accreditation: verification of all its core policy documents by the American Alliance of Museums.

Verification means the AAM has confirmed through an expert review that the ALPLM’s educational mission and its policies on ethics, planning, emergencies and collections stewardship reflect the best practices of professional museums, according to a news release from ALPLM. 

This step is part of the review process for all museums seeking national accreditation, the news release explained.

“This is wonderful news,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the ALPLM. “Our team has worked hard to document the best ways of protecting artifacts, responding to emergencies, planning for the future and maintaining high ethical standards. We’re glad to see this professionalism confirmed by the AAM.”

Shutt continued, “Accreditation is a slow, demanding process, but it’s worth it to ensure we operate at the highest possible levels and demonstrate to the public that the ALPLM is a responsible steward of both historic treasures and tax dollars." 

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A little known but important Abraham Lincoln site is located 10 miles west of Decatur. Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, and James Farris, head of the group's historical research and development committee, discuss the park's significance.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

