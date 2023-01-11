A month after lawmaker nephew's passing, Tom Bennett hopes to be 'uniter' in Senate

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and his nephew, the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, long dreamed of serving in government.

Each fulfilled that shared dream when Tom Bennett was elected to the Illinois House in 2014 and Scott Bennett was appointed to the Illinois Senate in 2015.

But still, Tom Bennett — who spoke to Lee Enterprises in the Illinois Capitol this week — recalls the two thinking when they gathered for family events, “Wouldn't it be just a whole lot of fun to be together?”

This briefly became possible when Tom Bennett decided to seek appointment to the seat held by state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who announced in early December his resignation, which took effect Wednesday.

It would have been a great story. Two family members, an uncle and nephew, from opposite political parties serving together in the 59-member Senate in districts that share a border.

But it wasn’t to be. Just days later, on Dec. 9, Scott Bennett died unexpectedly from complications to an undiagnosed brain tumor. He was 45 years old.

Just under a month later, Republican leaders in the 13-county 53rd Senate District chose Tom Bennett to fill Barickman’s seat. He took office on Wednesday. In one of his last speeches as a member of the House on Tuesday, Bennett remembered his nephew.

“Sen. Bennett was a beloved family man and was known for his humor and his quick wit, as a genuine and caring person with friends, family constituents and colleagues — his own party and across the aisle,” Tom Bennett said. “He could bring a smile to anyone's face and create a space or connection with a laugh.”

He added that Scott Bennett was “known to rise above partisanship to find common ground for the good of Illinois.”

It's still not easy for Tom Bennett to speak of the loss of his nephew. But, in an interview later that evening, it was clear he plans to serve with the same bipartisan spirit the two shared.

"Now, don't get me wrong, we have different views on things," he said of Democrats and Republicans. "You can tell that tonight and every day. But I still look for those places where we can come together. And there are places."

Bennett pointed to more than two dozen bills he has sponsored that have been signed into law, noting that he needed Democratic votes and a Democratic governor's signature for that to happen. He said areas he hopes to work on education, energy and pension issues in his new role.

Bennett credits his "experience, knowledge and relationships" for him receiving the Senate appointment. He calls himself a "doer," a "uniter," and someone who is "visible in my district."

"This whole job, like a lot of jobs, it's about people — trying to understand where they're coming from," Bennett said. "Are they tired? They're worn out? Are they cranky? Are they struggling?

"You need to listen and see what people are thinking," he said. "Leadership, in most ways, comes from knowing what the problems are. And knowing what the problems are comes from listening."

Raised on his family farm in Gibson City, Bennett was a junior high school science teacher before serving as an information technology professional at State Farm for 30 years. He retired upon winning his House seat in 2014.

The sprawling district he now represents includes all or portions of Bureau, Ford, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford counties.

Barickman, once viewed as a rising star in the party and at times mentioned as a candidate for higher office, resigned after 12 years in the General Assembly citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

In addition to Tom Bennett's tribute in the House, several of Scott Bennett's Senate colleagues remembered him on Tuesday.

The love was bipartisan.

Tom Bennett said he was "grateful to be chosen" for the appointment, which runs through 2024. Scott Bennett's seat was filled by Champaign Township Supervisor Paul Faraci, one of late senator's best friends.

It seems his legacy will carry on in the Senate both in his district and in the adjacent district that Tom Bennett now represents.

"So now we're jumped in both feet and we're going 100 miles an hour right now, but we're loving it, Bennett said.

