8 stats for Clinton Lake and its nuclear plant

CLINTON — This year marks 43 years since Clinton Lake opened. The manmade reservoir provides cooling water for the Clinton Nuclear Power Generating Station in rural Harp Township.

Here's a look at key numbers.

4,895

Acres of lake, which was created by a dam constructed at the convergence of Salt Creek and the North Fork of Salt Creek in DeWitt County. The shoreline length totals 130 miles and the average depth is 15 feet.

9,950

Acres of the entire Clinton State Recreation Area. The lake is stocked with walleye, hybrid striped bass, blue catfish and blacknose crappie. Clinton Lake also has attracted 25 species of waterfowl, according to National Audubon Society.

300

Campsites in the recreation area. There also are six boat launch ramps and a canoe launch ramp.

$4.25 billion

Cost to construct power plant and the rest of the project, according to Illinois Power Co. Construction on the plant started in 1975.

1987

Year that power plant opened, on April 24. The structure — visible on the skyline for its sky-blue reactor building — reached 100% capacity on Sept. 15, 1987. The current license expires in 2026.

1,069

Megawatts that power plant can generate, enough to power about 1 million homes. Illinois has 11 nuclear power reactors at six sites, generating about half of the state's electricity.

686

Employees who work at plant, with an annual payroll of $63 million.

$13 million

Property taxes contributed by plant annually, according to the current operator, Exelon.

