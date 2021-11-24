76 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

Between vaccine availability and COVID fatigue, record breaking travel forecasts show more Americans are gearing up to see loved ones this holiday season.
BLOOMINGTON — Seventy-six new COVID cases were reported Tuesday by the
McLean County Health Department, with the vaccinated rate at 55.93%.
State health officials on Tuesday also reported 4,589 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the average number of daily cases over the past week to 4,618.
The last surge peaked at 4,440 cases per day during the week ending Sept. 4. The seven-day average dipped as low as 2,069 cases per day in late October before starting to climb once again.
The late fall uptick in coronavirus cases in Illinois has surpassed the peak of the late-summer wave just as the holidays approach.
Widely available vaccines should help prevent a repeat of the largest and deadliest surge of the pandemic last fall, when cases peaked at 12,384 per day in mid-November and coronavirus-related deaths peaked at 155 per day in early December.
This year, the fall surge is starting later and rising more gradually, and comes as federal health officials in recent weeks have approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and booster doses for anyone 18 and older.
Along with the number of cases, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals statewide also is on the rise again, though at an average of 1,755 patients per day over the past week, the state is still below the last peak of 2,303 patients per day in early September.
State data continues to show that the unvaccinated are much more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19 than those who’ve been fully inoculated.
A total of 95% of McLean County hospital beds also are in use, the department said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
🔎 Thankful for holiday deals: Thanksgiving ads from The Pantagraph archives
Open Thanksgiving Day!
Ran in The Pantagraph on Wednesday, November 26, 1975.
See the full clipping.
The Pantagraph Archives
Thanksgiving specials: Compare our deals!
Ran in The Pantagraph on Saturday, November 21, 1964.
See the full clipping.
The Pantagraph Archives
Thanksgiving coat sale
Ran in The Pantagraph on Friday, November 19, 1915.
See the full clipping.
The Pantagraph Archives
It's turkey time
Ran in The Pantagraph November 16, 1950.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Happy Hour Food Markets
Ran in The Pantagraph November 16, 1950.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
40 hours of cooking for 22 cents
Ran in The Pantagraph November 23, 1926.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
75 cent Thanksgiving dinner
Ran in The Pantagraph November 27, 1923.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Enjoy Roland's Thanksgiving turkey dinners
Ran in The Pantagraph November 26, 1936.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Thanksgiving specials at Hen House
Ran in The Pantagraph November 23, 1987.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Chef Konrad's The Peppermill
Ran in The Pantagraph November 04, 1994.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Cook Thanksgiving turkey on a brand new gas range
Ran in The Pantagraph November 17, 1922.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Our Thanksgiving turkey is stuffed with bargains
Ran in the Gibson City Courier November 18, 1898.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Super-values in our pre-Thanksgiving sale
Ran in The Pantagraph November 26, 1923.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Mayer Livingston & Co. Thanksgiving sale
Ran in The Pantagraph November 16, 1917.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Great Thanksgiving sale
Ran in The Pantagraph November 22, 1918.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Thanksgiving money-saving sale
Ran in The Pantagraph November 21, 1919.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Get your 10 lb. Thanksgiving turkey at Stern's
Ran in The Pantagraph November 14, 1968.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Thanksgiving
Ran in The Pantagraph November 22, 1915.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
10 lb. dressed Thanksgiving turkey FREE
Ran in The Pantagraph November 24, 1970.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
Let us help with your Thanksgiving dinner
Ran in The Pantagraph November 19, 1981.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
1 cent turkey sandwiches
Ran in The Pantagraph November 23, 1938.
See the clipping.
The Pantagraph archives
