62-year-old woman rescued after car goes into suburban Chicago river

ST. CHARLES — Authorities rescued a 62-year-old woman from the Fox River in suburban Chicago on Wednesday after her car left a roadway and landed in the water.

First responders found a four-door sedan partially submerged in the river approximately 25 feet from the river wall around 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

St. Charles firefighters entered the water and transported the woman to shore with a small boat, authorities said. Once on land she was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital for evaluation because of exposure to the cold water.

The vehicle was then hoisted out of the water and towed from the scene, authorities said.

The car apparently left the roadway in a parking area for an undetermined reason, they said.

