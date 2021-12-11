6 killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse, authorities say

Six people were killed in the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, with another injured worker airlifted to a hospital, fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday.

Investigators searched the rubble throughout the day for additional victims and 45 people survived, Whiteford said. Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still unaccounted for because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck by the tornado about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

“This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which has been trying to organize workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama, criticized the company for keeping the Illinois site open during a weather emergency.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke directly to the families of victims during a news conference Saturday, calling the loss "devastating."

"I cannot imagine the pain you are feeling at this moment," Pritzker said. "Please know the people of Illinois stand with you. We are one Illinois. In this moment and in the days and years to come, you are not alone."

The winter storms, which also caused destruction in parts of Central Illinois, made for a "difficult end to a difficult year," the governor said.

"Unfortunately, the people of this state have been asked too many times over the last few years to persevere during difficult times," he said. "But time and again, Illinoisans find a way to do just that, lifting each other up — and on nights like last night, literally offering a hand to their neighbors trapped in the wreckage.

"We should remember during this holiday season that even during the worst of days, Illinoisans find ways to show the best of themselves. During a time when much is made of what divides us, that gives me hope."

