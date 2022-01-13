$5M bond set for woman whose dead 6-year-old dumped in Indiana

WAUKEGAN — Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday for an Illinois woman 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said.

Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of Damari Perry. She appeared in bond court Wednesday after being released from a hospital where she was treated for an undisclosed illness.

A $5 million arrest warrant was issued for Perry while she was hospitalized, and Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Lindsay Hicks asked that Perry’s bail remain at that amount. Lake County Judge Raymond Collins granted that request, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release.

“We believe that the court made the right decision with respect to this defendant’s bond and custody status,” Rinehart said after the bond hearing.

When asked by the judge if she planned to hire a private attorney, Perry replied “eventually,” but that for now she needed representation by the Lake County Public Defender’s Office.

Perry also faces charges of concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

One of her sons, Jeremiah Perry, 20, was charged with aggravated battery causing great harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. His bond was set at $3 million Sunday, Rinehart said.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office said Tuesday in a pending cause of death that Damari died of hypothermia.

